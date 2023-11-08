Saudi Crown Prince Hints at Progress in Israel Relations as Palestine Remains a Key Issue

In a recent interview with Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) expressed optimism regarding the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. While negotiations between the two countries continue to progress, the prince acknowledged that resolving the Palestinian issue is of utmost importance.

Saudi Arabia is currently engaged in discussions with the United States to establish a comprehensive agreement that includes the normalization of relations with Israel. However, the Saudis have made it clear that any deal must address the creation of a Palestinian state. This requirement poses a significant challenge for the Israeli government, which is known for its nationalist and religious orientation.

MbS emphasized the significance of the Palestinian issue, stating that it needs to be resolved for progress to be made. Despite the difficulties, he expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, stating that there have been encouraging developments.

Contrary to reports suggesting that the talks have been suspended, the crown prince clarified that progress is being made every day. He highlighted the importance of reaching a place where the lives of Palestinians are improved and where Israel can play a constructive role in the Middle East.

The interview took place shortly after President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing concerns about the treatment of Palestinians by the far-right Israeli government. While the focus of the meeting was primarily on establishing an economic corridor that would link Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, efforts to achieve an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict were also discussed.

MbS expressed willingness to work with leaders, even those with conservative ideologies, if it leads to a breakthrough in the peace process. However, both Israel and Saudi Arabia have yet to provide details on the extent of their progress or the timeline for an agreement.

As the interview concluded, the crown prince was asked about the potential for Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Expressing concern, he indicated that if Iran were to obtain a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would feel compelled to pursue the same.

While Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not known for frequent interviews, his recent discussion with Fox News offers a glimpse into current developments and the shifting dynamics of the region. The significance of resolving the Palestinian issue cannot be overstated, and the progress made in negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel suggests a potential for change in the Middle East.