Hostage Families Rally for Release of Captives

Families of hostages who were recently released from captivity held a massive rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday. The event took place in front of the Defense Ministry and featured emotional speeches by former hostages and their families. The main objective of the rally was to request a meeting with the war cabinet in order to push for the release of all remaining hostages.

Hadas Calderon, the mother of Sahar, 16, and Erez, 12, who were recently freed, spoke about her mixed emotions. She expressed overwhelming joy and sadness, thankful for the miracle of her children’s return but also praying for the safe release of others. She described her children’s experience as being similar to the shocking reality of the Fortnite war game, an ordeal that went beyond their wildest imaginations.

Elena Trupanov, who was freed along with her 73-year-old mother from captivity in Gaza, expressed her relief and determination. She thanked the crowd for their support and emphasized the need to bring back all the remaining hostages, including her son Sasha.

Yifat Zailer, cousin of Shiri Bibas, who was kidnapped along with her young children and husband, also delivered a powerful message. She conveyed the Bibas family’s refusal to be broken by the ordeal and countered Hamas’s claim that Shiri and her children were killed. Zailer appealed to the crowd to continue believing in the good and to remember the hostages, stating that everyone will eventually return home.

The families of the captives urgently demanded an immediate meeting with the war cabinet, stressing the clear and immediate danger to the lives of the hostages. They expressed deep concern for the well-being of those still in captivity and implored the prime minister and the war cabinet to provide a road map for their safe return.

