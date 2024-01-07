BJP Backs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Criticism of TMC after Attack on ED Team in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed support for Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla referred to Adhir Ranjan as the “tallest leader of the grand old party in the state” and stated that the TMC represents a “Talibani Mindset and Culture”. Poonawalla highlighted the violence against central agencies in West Bengal and Chowdhury’s call for President’s rule in the state.

While the original article does not provide specific details of the attack, it is important to note that attacks on law enforcement agencies can hinder their ability to carry out their duties and maintain law and order. This incident raises concerns about the safety and security of enforcement officials in West Bengal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Enforcement Directorate (ED)?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a law enforcement agency in India that is responsible for enforcing economic laws and combating economic crimes. It investigates cases related to money laundering, foreign exchange violations, and other financial irregularities.

What is the Trinamool Congress (TMC)?

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a regional political party in West Bengal, India. It was founded by Mamata Banerjee in 1998 and has been in power in the state since 2011. The TMC is known for its strong opposition to the BJP and has been involved in various political controversies.

