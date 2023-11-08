An Unprecedented Attack: Israel’s Paradigm Shift

The devastating cross-border attack by Hamas from Gaza on Saturday has shattered the sense of security and trust that Israelis had in their government, army, and their place in the Middle East. The failure of Israel’s intelligence and military has deeply shaken a public that was once confident in the prowess of the vaunted Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This attack has led to a profound paradigm shift for Israelis, whose faith in their leaders and military has been profoundly undermined.

The near absence of government authority in shattered southern Israel in the initial stages of the war has further eroded trust in the country’s leaders. The savage actions of Hamas commandos, who were able to roam unchecked for hours, targeting and killing civilians in communities near the Gaza border, have starkly revealed the grave underestimation of the enemy from Gaza.

The toll of this attack is unprecedented in Israel’s strife-filled history. More than 1,000 Israelis have been killed, nearly 3,000 wounded, and over 150 taken hostage to Gaza. Among the hostages are women, children, and older people who have fallen victim to the brutality of this onslaught. In comparison to the 9/11 attacks, Israeli officials have drawn immediate parallels, but the scale of this tragedy is even more devastating. To put it into relative terms, if we were to imagine a similar loss in the United States, it would be as if more than 30,000 Americans were killed on that fateful day.

Despite the immense despair and grief, Israelis are finding unity in their shared trauma. The divisions and mass protests against the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been momentarily set aside as the country comes together to face this crisis. The paradigm shift brought forth by this attack will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on Israeli society. It is a wake-up call that challenges old assumptions and calls for a reevaluation of the country’s security strategies and leadership.