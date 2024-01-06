A Fresh Perspective: Prospects of Border Talks Between Lebanon and Israel Grow Amidst Rising Tensions

Amidst escalating tensions in the region, Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Friday that surprised many by hinting at the possibility of negotiations on border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel. This surprising announcement came after a week that saw a suspected Israeli assassination in Beirut and a U.S. airstrike in central Baghdad, raising fears of a wider regional war. Nasrallah’s message, however, came with a condition – a cease-fire in Gaza.

The border area between Lebanon and Israel has been witnessing daily exchanges of shelling since October 7, when Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel, leading to the death of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 240 others. In response, Israel launched a brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians in less than three months. Hezbollah, along with other Iran-aligned militant groups, threw their support behind Hamas and launched strikes into northern Israeli border towns, leading to the death of dozens of fighters on both sides and the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.

The violence raised concerns in Washington about the possibility of a new kind of war, with Hezbollah posing a more skilled and professional fighting force than Hamas. To address the mounting tensions, President Biden’s senior energy adviser, Amos Hochstein, embarked on a diplomatic mission to Lebanon and Israel. Hochstein, who had previously mediated an agreement between the two countries to demarcate their maritime border in 2022, sought to revive the border talks during his visit to Lebanon.

While Nasrallah did not explicitly mention border demarcation in his speech, analysts believe that his message was clear – Lebanon is now open to negotiations to liberate every inch of its land. Although such talks would require a cease-fire in Gaza and could take years to reach a result, Nasrallah’s statement indicates Hezbollah’s readiness to engage in a long-term process.

It is important to note that, despite this willingness to negotiate on border issues, Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah is not making peace with Israel. The group continues to refer to itself as “The Resistance” and celebrates the soldiers who have been killed in the conflict.

The shift in messaging from Hezbollah towards a more conciliatory tone signifies their willingness to explore the possibility of a final border settlement if a cease-fire is achieved in Gaza. This message is also aimed at Israel and the United States as the latter is brokering these talks. By dangling the prospect of border demarcation, Hezbollah is sending a hopeful message to the beleaguered Lebanese public, who are fearful of war and facing an ongoing economic crisis.

While Nasrallah’s speech hints at de-escalation, he also issued a warning to Israel that if war is waged on Lebanon, Hezbollah will fight until the end, with no restraint. This messaging serves as a reminder to Washington that the longer the war drags on, the more the United States stands to lose not just in relation to Israel but also its wider regional role.

