As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, concerns have arisen regarding the extent of Ukraine’s covert assassination operations. Even former Ukrainian spy Valentin Nalivaychenko has expressed unease with the direction these missions have taken. Highlighting the need for strategy and caution, he cautions that Ukraine’s security services should not act simply because they possess the capability to do so.

The assassination of Russian officials and conspirators in occupied Ukrainian territory and Russia has become increasingly common since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. However, the recent actions of Ukraine’s assassination squads have triggered apprehension among Ukrainian intelligence circles. Some operations lack a clear strategy, which poses risks to both agents and their sources.

Nalivaychenko’s concerns echo those of other Ukrainian officials and insiders. An anonymous source within Ukraine’s counter-intelligence agency (SBU) has revealed that the targeting of mid-level propagandists or lesser-ranking figures in Russia’s information and political systems sometimes serves to impress the president rather than achieve significant victories in the war. The SBU source notes, “Kill one of them, and another will appear in their place.”

Reports suggest that Ukraine’s network of spies has intensified its attacks, especially targeting pro-war propagandists located far from the front lines. Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, confirms that his agents have successfully eliminated numerous targets. Some of these cases have gained media attention and are well-known to the public.

One recent suspected assassination occurred in July, when a Russian submarine commander was fatally shot while jogging in Krasnodar. This commander was believed to be responsible for a high-precision Kalibr cruise missile attack in Vinnytsia in July 2022, resulting in the deaths of 28 Ukrainian civilians. In another incident, a Russian military blogger was killed in an explosion at a café in St. Petersburg in April. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack and arrested a woman in connection with it, although Ukraine denies any involvement.

Some covert operations fall into a moral grey area. In October 2022, US government officials accused Ukraine of orchestrating a car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian far-right nationalist and propagandist Alexander Dugin. However, it remains uncertain whether Dugina or her father was the intended target.

As Ukraine continues its covert operations against its adversaries, striking a delicate balance between effective strategy and minimizing unnecessary risks remains crucial. The pursuit of tactical victories must not overshadow the larger goals of the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What concerns have been raised about Ukraine’s assassination operations?

– Concerns have been raised about the lack of strategy and the potential endangerment of agents and their sources.

2. Who expressed concerns about Ukraine’s assassination squads?

– Valentin Nalivaychenko, a former Ukrainian spy and current Parliament member, expressed concerns about the country’s assassination operations.

3. What did the anonymous source within Ukraine’s counter-intelligence agency reveal?

– The source stated that targeting mid-level propagandists or lesser-ranking figures sometimes aims to impress the president rather than achieve strategic victories.

4. What recent suspected assassinations have taken place?

– A Russian submarine commander was shot dead in Krasnodar, and a Russian military blogger was killed in a café explosion in St. Petersburg.

5. Has Ukraine been accused of any morally ambiguous operations?

– The US government officials accused Ukraine of a car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian far-right nationalist and propagandist. However, it remains unclear who the intended target was.