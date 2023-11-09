Egypt Takes in Wounded from Gaza as Role in Conflict Evolves

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the Rafah crossing in Egypt has risen to the forefront of negotiations and become a crucial entry point for aid into the besieged strip. Egypt’s control of the crossing has positioned it as a key player in the conflict, granting the nation prominent status as one of Gaza’s main benefactors. Such a role could potentially help Egypt secure additional international financial support during the current economic crisis it faces.

Recently, Egypt made an announcement to the Gaza authorities, stating that it would admit 81 severely wounded individuals from Gaza and provide them with treatment in Egyptian hospitals. This move highlights Egypt’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and underscores its willingness to support the people of Gaza during these difficult times.

The Rafah crossing, despite its importance, has been limited in meeting Gaza’s extensive needs due to various factors beyond Egypt’s control. Despite negotiations involving the United States, Israel, Egypt, and the U.N., a mere 241 trucks of aid have been able to reach Gaza since the opening of the crossing two weeks ago. Aid officials emphasize that this number is far too small compared to the scale of humanitarian requirements.

One significant hurdle to the aid efforts has been Israel’s stringent inspections of aid trucks. However, there has been progress on this front, with Israel now consenting to allow approximately 80 trucks per day to enter Gaza. While this is a step forward, it still falls short of the 100 trucks per day advocated by the U.N.

David M. Satterfield, the U.S. special envoy responsible for humanitarian issues in the conflict, has stressed the urgent need for aid to flow more quickly into Gaza. Accelerating the delivery of assistance is essential to alleviate the distress felt by Gazans and prevent them from resorting to desperate measures such as looting U.N. warehouses for sustenance.

Negotiators have also been working on facilitating the evacuation of individuals in Gaza holding foreign passports, along with their families, as well as staff members of foreign embassies and international organizations. However, challenges persist, and evacuations have been frequently disrupted, with blame placed on both Hamas and Israel.

While Egypt has not faced public criticism over the evacuation issues, Western diplomats involved acknowledge that Egypt also has concerns and fears regarding potential security risks associated with mass crossings. These concerns contribute to the continuous delays experienced by foreign nationals seeking to leave Gaza.

It is important to note that Egypt has made it clear that it is not prepared to accept a substantial number of Palestinian refugees on its territory. This proposal, which has reportedly been suggested by some in the international community, including Israel, has been categorically rejected by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the volunteers on the ground at the Rafah crossing.

The situation remains fluid, and there is still a possibility of reaching an agreement for the departure of individuals with foreign passports. The United States has emphasized that it respects Egypt’s sovereignty and believes that the future of the Palestinian people of Gaza lies within Gaza itself.

As negotiations continue, the importance of Egypt’s role in the conflict and its stance as a key provider of aid to Gaza cannot be overlooked. The international community should rally behind Egypt’s efforts and provide the necessary support to alleviate the dire situation faced by the people of Gaza.