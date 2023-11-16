EU Announces Plans to Bolster Military Support for Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 1 – In a move to enhance the security of Ukraine, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell declared on Sunday that the bloc intends to increase military aid to the country. This announcement comes as a response to the United States Congress passing a stopgap funding bill that omitted aid to Ukraine.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Borrell emphasized the EU’s commitment to bolstering military assistance in the face of what he referred to as an “existential threat for Europe.” He stated that the proposition currently under consideration signifies the EU’s desire to provide greater support to Ukraine in terms of military aid.

Borrell, who had just concluded his first in-person meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, expressed optimism about continuing and expanding their support for Ukraine. In response to a question about the vote in Washington, he stated, “Let’s see what will happen in the U.S., but from our side, we will continue supporting and increasing our support.”

Acknowledging the bravery and determination of the Ukrainian people, Borrell stressed the importance of equipping them with superior weaponry to ensure their success on the battlefield. He underlined the EU’s commitment to providing better arms and larger resources to aid Ukraine in its defense efforts.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Borrell revealed that the EU is preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine. He also expressed his hope that member states would reach a decision on increasing military aid before the end of the year.

Umerov, recently appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and approved by parliament on Sept. 6, extended his gratitude to Borrell for the continuous support. He regarded the meeting as the starting point for forging a fruitful partnership with the EU. Umerov further disclosed that their discussions regarding EU military aid encompassed a wide range of areas, including artillery and ammunition, air defense, electronic warfare, long-term assistance programs, training, and the localization of the defense industry in Ukraine.

Responding to questions from Reuters, the European Defence Agency confirmed that seven EU countries have placed orders for ammunition through a procurement scheme. This initiative aims to urgently supply artillery shells to Ukraine and replenish depleted Western stocks.

