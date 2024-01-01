Eurostar Train Services Cancelled Due to Flooding

Eurostar has been forced to cancel all of its train services to and from London St Pancras after a tunnel under the River Thames flooded. The flooding has caused chaos for travelers during the busy holiday season, with many passengers scrambling to make alternative arrangements. This comes as a major blow for people like Nicole and Christopher Carrera, who had planned a New Year’s Eve trip to Disneyland Paris, only to have their plans ruined.

The flooding in the tunnel was caused by a “fire control system” malfunction rather than a fault with Thames Water’s infrastructure, according to the water company. Eurostar has assured affected customers that they are entitled to a full refund or exchange for their tickets.

Engineers and workers from HS1, the company that operates the track, worked overnight to remove the water from the tunnel. However, the volume of water was described as “unprecedented,” making the restoration process more challenging. Pumps and tankers are now on-site, and water levels are gradually decreasing.

The cancellation of Eurostar services is the second major disruption for the company in just ten days, as French workers went on strike shortly before Christmas. Despite the efforts to resolve the issue, it remains unclear if services will resume on Sunday.

Passengers affected by the cancellation are advised to directly contact Eurostar for updates and support. Safety is the company’s highest priority, and they apologize for the inconvenience caused during this important time of year.

Southeastern's high-speed services to Ebbsfleet have also been cancelled due to the flooding.

