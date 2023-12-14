The Challenge of Securing Long-Term Support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS — Europe has made promises to stand by Ukraine in its time of need, pledging support and assistance for as long as necessary. This commitment has been evident in various forms, including financial aid, military support, and diplomatic solidarity. However, as the European Council summit approaches, the bloc’s member states are grappling to reach a unanimous decision on a crucial €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, as well as the possibility of future EU membership for the country. The outcome of these deliberations not only affects Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression but also poses existential implications for the European Union itself.

The decision to welcome Ukraine into the EU carries significant weight, as it involves incorporating a nation of almost 40 million people embroiled in a conflict with a powerful neighbor. Failing to secure an agreement on this historic decision would not only tarnish the image of European unity but also cast doubt on the EU’s overall geopolitical ambitions. The stakes are high, as both Ukraine and the EU stand to benefit from this potential accession.

The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, emphasized the crucial nature of this summit, referring to it as a “decisive” gathering. One EU diplomat highlighted that EU membership is the greatest form of support the bloc can offer Ukraine, considering that one of the underlying causes of the conflict was Ukraine’s turn towards the West. However, the promise of support “as long as it takes” is being tested, raising concerns about the unity and solidarity of the EU.

The EU has faced previous tests of its unity when it comes to supporting Ukraine. Sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine have often been watered down due to economic considerations of individual member states. Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has played a role in this process by leveraging Hungary’s veto power to secure concessions. While Orbán currently rejects additional financial aid for Ukraine and opening accession talks, leading EU officials and diplomats assert that Hungary is isolated in its position. The majority of member states continue to support Ukraine and envision its future membership in the EU.

It is worth mentioning that while the war in Ukraine remains a priority for some EU leaders, many acknowledge that it is no longer at the forefront of their day-to-day concerns. As the European elections loom, leaders are conscious of the need to address the pressing issues faced by their own citizens. Consequently, the allocation of €50 billion for Ukraine is being linked to broader European priorities, such as addressing migration, to preempt domestic criticism.

Questions also arise from the ongoing stalemate on the battlefield between Ukraine and Russia. The protracted static combat has drained resources and offered no signs of a significant breakthrough for Ukraine. Some argue that this is precisely why Western support should provide the necessary weaponry to change the tide of the conflict. Ukraine and its allies urge the West to refrain from falling into Russia’s trap.

This critical juncture demands a demonstration of what it truly means to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insists that Ukraine’s fight is not only against its invader but also for a united Europe. The ultimate victory for Ukraine lies in joining the European family. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asserts that there is no alternative for Ukraine or the EU other than to continue fighting. With Russia’s aggressions potentially extending to other European nations, it is vital that neither side flinches in the face of this challenge.

However, increasing doubt arises as some EU diplomats speculate whether Orbán’s stance aligns him strategically with Putin, both waiting for Western support for Ukraine to dissipate. Recent political shifts in Europe, such as the rise of far-right parties and leaders with Russia-friendly leanings, add to the uncertain landscape. The potential victory of former U.S. President Donald Trump in the upcoming election could further undermine Western support for Ukraine.

The combination of inertia, doubt, and changing political dynamics is raising questions about the geostrategic rationale for EU enlargement and its implications for Ukraine. As the European Council summit commences, the difficult task lies ahead of securing a long-term aid package for Ukraine and determining the feasibility of its future EU membership. The decision made will be indicative of the EU’s commitment to its principles and the strength of its unity.