The European Union Takes a Stand Against China’s Unfair Trade Practices

China’s trade practices have prompted the European Union to adopt a more assertive approach in its dealings with the country. The EU’s commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, emphasized that while Europe does not aim to sever ties or seek self-sufficiency, it intends to address the lack of reciprocity in the economic relationship between the two entities.

Dombrovskis’s visit to Beijing comes at a time of escalating tensions between the EU and China over trade imbalances and geopolitical issues. The EU’s trade deficit with China reached a record-breaking 396 billion euros ($421 billion) last year, with a significant portion of that deficit attributed to vehicles, machinery, chemicals, and energy.

To compound matters, the European Union recently launched an investigation into China’s state support for electric vehicle manufacturers, as the influx of Chinese cars raises concerns for the future of European auto producers. In response, China’s commerce ministry labeled the investigation as “blatantly protectionist.”

Moreover, disagreements extend beyond the realm of trade to the tech industry. China has imposed export curbs on semiconductor materials, presenting a warning to Europe and the United States, which have implemented restrictions on China’s access to advanced chipmaking technology.

Dombrovskis also voiced concerns about the business environment for European companies operating in China, noting less transparency, discriminatory standards, and unequal access to procurement. He particularly highlighted China’s newly expanded counter-espionage law and foreign relations law as significant concerns for European businesses due to their ambiguity.

These concerns have been echoed by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, whose June survey showed that doing business in the country had become increasingly difficult for European companies. The survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of respondents experienced challenges, resulting in revenue decreases and hampered economic activity.

Dombrovskis expressed the EU’s desire for China to remain open, noting the importance of transitioning to a broad-based economy. However, he cautioned that if China chooses a path contradictory to this vision, it risks impeding its own necessary economic rebalancing.

Additionally, Dombrovskis drew attention to China’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the economic ties that have deepened between China and Russia since the invasion. Trade between the two countries has surged by 40% in the first five months of this year, as Russia seeks closer ties with its eastern neighbor.

As tensions continue to escalate, it is clear that the European Union is no longer willing to tolerate China’s unfair trade practices. The EU’s assertive stance serves as a reminder that fair competition is essential for sustainable economic growth and mutually beneficial relations between countries.