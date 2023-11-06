New Digital Rules in Europe Aim to Clean Up Online Content

Aiming to clean up the online space and protect user safety, the European Union (EU) is implementing groundbreaking new digital rules. The Digital Services Act (DSA), which comes into effect this week, will require major tech platforms to follow stricter regulations to combat harmful content, illegal materials, and violations of platform terms of service. The DSA also seeks to safeguard fundamental rights like privacy and free speech.

Among the platforms affected by the DSA are social media giants like Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and more, along with online marketplaces including Amazon, Booking.com, and Alibaba AliExpress. Even mobile app stores like Google Play and Apple’s App Store are subject to these regulations.

However, some notable platforms like eBay, Airbnb, Netflix, and even PornHub are not included in the EU’s initial list. While business providing digital services to Europeans will eventually have to comply with the DSA, they will face fewer obligations compared to the largest platforms.

The DSA requires platforms to implement new mechanisms for users to flag illegal content and suspicious products. Companies will be obligated to promptly and impartially remove flagged content. To comply with these rules, tech platforms are rolling out new reporting options and transparency features. For example, Amazon has created a dedicated channel to report suspected illegal products and is providing more information about third-party merchants. Similarly, TikTok has introduced additional reporting options and a team of moderators to enforce content policies.

The DSA also prohibits targeting vulnerable categories of people, such as children, with ads. Platforms like Snapchat are making changes to ensure more transparency and control over the ads users see. As part of these changes, personalized ads for teens will be restricted and users will receive more information about why specific ads are shown.

Failure to comply with the new rules could result in significant fines, potentially amounting to 6% of a company’s global revenue, or even a ban from the EU. However, penalties for individual breaches may not be immediate, as the focus of the DSA is on assessing platforms’ processes and algorithms to minimize harm to users.

Overall, the implementation of the DSA represents a major step forward in regulating and cleaning up the digital landscape in Europe. With stricter rules in place, users can expect a safer online experience, free from harmful content and illegal activities.