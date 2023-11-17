Europe’s Far Right Challenges Perceptions on Anti-Semitism, Raising New Questions

In a surprising turn of events, far-right political parties in Europe, including France’s Rassemblement National and its leader Marine Le Pen, have joined the fight against anti-Semitism. This development has unsettled some members of the Jewish community who are skeptical of the parties’ motivations.

The recent anti-Semitism march in Paris, which saw over 100,000 participants, was significant for its inclusion of far-right supporters. Marine Le Pen’s presence at the demonstration, despite her father Jean-Marie Le Pen’s history of anti-Semitic statements, has sparked debate and speculation about the party’s image and political strategy.

Analysts suggest that Le Pen’s participation in the march is part of a broader effort to normalize the party’s image and gain respectability. This strategy, also seen among far-right politicians in countries like Italy, Germany, and Britain, aims to bolster their anti-migration agendas while dispelling accusations of racism.

Marine Le Pen has long distanced herself from her father’s inflammatory rhetoric, especially since assuming the leadership of the party. However, other French parties had maintained a “cordon sanitaire,” effectively isolating them politically and symbolically from mainstream politics. This changed with the anti-Semitism march, which many see as a turning point in the party’s history.

While critics express concerns about Le Pen’s political opportunism and the party’s true intentions, insiders see the march as a validation of their efforts to dispel demonization and gain mainstream acceptance. Attitudes towards Israel and the Israel-Hamas conflict have played a role in this normalization, as seen in Italy and Germany.

The Jewish community is divided on the far-right’s participation in the fight against anti-Semitism. Some prominent figures welcomed the party’s seemingly changed stance, while others accused Le Pen of appropriation and opportunism. The main French Jewish advocacy group expressed skepticism and accused Le Pen of instrumentalizing the march for political gain.

The far-right’s involvement in the fight against anti-Semitism raises new questions about their true intentions and the potential exclusion of other communities. Critics argue that this strategy might be a means to appease one group while marginalizing others. French government officials also expressed their skepticism about the far right’s motives.

Despite the controversies and differing opinions, analysts argue that the far right has managed to shift public discourse in their favor, framing the threat not as coming from their own ranks, but from political Islam. This discourse change has implications for future elections, as it affects voters’ perception of the far right.

As the far right continues its efforts to reshape its image and gain respectability, the fight against anti-Semitism takes on a new dimension. The implications of this development are still unfolding, and its long-term effects on European politics and society remain uncertain.