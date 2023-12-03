The Rise of Populist Parties in Europe’s Anti-Brussels Movement

Florence, Italy – Over the weekend, Europe’s far-right leaders gathered in Florence for a rally hosted by the Identity and Democracy (ID) group. The rally marked the start of their campaign for the upcoming EU elections, with the aim of challenging the current political status quo in Brussels.

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s right-wing Lega (League) party and the host of the rally, declared that their goal was to make ID the third-largest group in the European Parliament. Salvini and his allies aim to break the long-standing alliance among conservatives, socialists, and liberals, and to bring anti-EU hardliners into center-right forces. They hope to become a decisive force in the EU legislature.

The rally featured 17 speakers who voiced their Euroskeptic views and promised to free themselves from the supposed burdens of the “Brussels bureaucracy.” The event was accompanied by Italian pop songs showcasing the theme of freedom. Attendees included Lega party officials, Romanian right-wing emigres, and young advocates for the return of the Italian monarchy.

However, the rally was not without its absences. Key leaders such as Geert Wilders, Marine Le Pen, and André Ventura were notably absent, leading to speculation and criticism from left-wing media. Some saw this as a snub to Salvini and a sign that the ID’s campaign may face difficulties.

One of the main issues highlighted by the ID leaders was the plan to ban combustion engines in Europe by 2035. They argued that this would have negative consequences for the continent’s industrial sectors and would primarily benefit Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. Salvini expressed concerns about the motives behind this decision and raised comparisons to previous controversies involving foreign influences.

The rally also saw criticism directed towards prominent figures such as Frans Timmermans, Ursula von der Leyen, and George Soros, all of whom were labeled as enemies of the ID. The speakers were unified in their criticism of Islam, illegal migration, and political correctness, but displayed differing opinions on the war in Ukraine.

The location of the rally, Florence, added an interesting backdrop to the event. The city, historically associated with center-left politics, sparked protests from left-wing militants in response to Salvini’s presence. These demonstrations included wrapping one of the city’s iconic monuments, Donatello’s David, in an EU flag. Amidst the protests, foreign supporters from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) attended the rally, reflecting the international nature of the anti-Brussels movement.

As Europe prepares for the upcoming EU elections, these gatherings of right-wing parties highlight a growing populist sentiment across the continent. Whether they will successfully challenge the existing establishment and reshape the political landscape remains to be seen.

