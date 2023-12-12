New Survey Reveals Europeans’ Opinions on Ukraine’s EU Membership

A recent survey has shed light on the attitudes of Europeans towards Ukraine potentially joining the European Union. Contrary to expectations, the survey found that more Europeans are in support of Ukraine’s accession to the EU, despite the perceived challenges and risks involved. The findings come at an opportune moment, just ahead of a key European Council summit set to discuss expanded membership.

The survey, conducted in six EU member states, revealed significant support for Ukraine’s admission to the EU, particularly in Denmark and Poland where majorities favored the idea. Meanwhile, Austria emerged as the only outlier, with more people expressing opposition to the notion of Ukraine’s membership. The survey also indicated some level of support for Moldova’s accession, which, like Ukraine, has been granted candidate status following Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Concerns over the economic and security implications of admitting a war-torn nation were cited as reasons for opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership. Nonetheless, the survey findings challenge the prevailing notion that Europeans are overwhelmingly against the idea.

Interestingly, the poll highlighted general resistance towards the accession of other EU hopefuls, such as Turkey, whose accession talks have faced setbacks due to concerns over democracy and the rule of law. Similarly, there was lukewarm response to the membership aspirations of Georgia and Balkan states, except for Montenegro, which saw a notable level of approval.

The European Council summit, scheduled to take place in Brussels, will feature focused discussions on the accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova. These talks have gained momentum following the European Commission’s recommendation last month to begin formal discussions. The outcome of these discussions has significant implications for the European Union and the candidate countries involved.

As the summit approaches, there is anticipation that Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, will voice opposing views on opening negotiations with Ukraine. However, the authors of the survey report are urging EU leaders to utilize the talks as an opportunity to establish a timeline for next steps for all aspiring candidate countries. They also emphasize the need for broader institutional reforms that address public skepticism towards enlargement.

In conclusion, the survey results challenge the prevailing perceptions surrounding Ukraine’s potential EU membership. With more Europeans expressing support for this move, the upcoming European Council summit takes on added importance. It remains to be seen whether the summit will mark a significant turning point in the EU’s enlargement strategy. Nonetheless, the survey findings underscore the need for deeper discussions and a clearer roadmap for candidate countries seeking membership in the European Union.

FAQ

What were the findings of the survey?

The survey found that more Europeans support Ukraine joining the European Union than oppose it, despite the costs and risks involved. There was considerable support for Ukraine’s accession, particularly in Denmark and Poland, while Austria showed more opposition to the idea.

What were the reasons cited for opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership?

Concerns over the economic and security implications of admitting a war-torn nation were the main reasons cited for opposing Ukraine’s membership.

How did other EU hopefuls fare in the survey?

The survey showed broad resistance towards the accession of other EU hopefuls, notably Turkey, whose accession talks have stalled due to concerns over democracy and the rule of law. There was also tepid response to the membership aspirations of Georgia and Balkan states, with the exception of Montenegro, which received notable approval.

What is the significance of the upcoming European Council summit?

The summit will focus on discussions related to the accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova. The European Commission recently recommended that formal discussions begin, adding weight to the summit’s discussions.

Sources:

– European Council on Foreign Relations survey: [www.ecfr.eu](www.ecfr.eu)

– European Commission: [www.ec.europa.eu](www.ec.europa.eu)