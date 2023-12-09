A New Era for Artificial Intelligence: European Union Leads the Way in Regulating AI

The European Union (EU) has entered a new era with landmark legislation that aims to effectively regulate artificial intelligence (AI). Acknowledged as a global first, the recently approved “AI Act” introduces an unprecedented legal framework to ensure the responsible development and use of this groundbreaking technology, safeguarding the rights of both individuals and businesses.

Reaching this significant agreement required nearly 38 hours of intense negotiations between EU policymakers and lawmakers. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen commended the AI Act as a trustworthy legal framework for AI development and a commitment fulfilled towards the safety and fundamental rights of all stakeholders.

This legislation’s genesis can be traced back to 2021 when the EU’s executive arm first proposed its enactment. However, the urgency to pass the AI Act amplified following the widespread public awareness generated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which propelled AI to the forefront of societal discussions.

The AI Act is regarded as an international benchmark for governments seeking to harness the immense potential of AI while effectively mitigating risks such as disinformation, job displacement, and copyright infringement.

Having overcome obstacles related to the regulation of language models scraping online data and the use of AI by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, the legislation will now proceed to member states and the EU parliament for approval.

Key provisions within the AI Act compel tech companies operating in the EU to disclose the data employed in training AI systems and conduct rigorous testing of products, particularly those utilized in high-risk sectors like self-driving vehicles and healthcare.

This legislation also strictly prohibits the indiscriminate scraping of images from the internet or security footage for the creation of facial recognition databases. However, exceptions exist for the use of “real-time” facial recognition by law enforcement in counterterrorism and serious crime investigations.

To ensure compliance, severe penalties will be imposed on tech firms that violate the law, with fines reaching up to seven percent of their global revenue, depending on the violation and company size.

The EU’s AI Act represents the most comprehensive and far-reaching effort to regulate AI, distinguishing it amidst a patchwork of disparate guidelines and regulations on a global scale. While countries like the United States and China have initiated their own regulations, the EU’s legislation sets a precedent for enacting a robust regulatory framework.

As AI continues to evolve and permeate various sectors, more nations, including the UK and Japan, may need to reconsider their hands-off approach to regulation and take cue from the EU’s pioneering efforts.

