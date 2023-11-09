The EU Takes Steps to Safeguard Sensitive Technologies

The European Commission is emphasizing the importance of protecting sensitive technologies as part of its strategy to ensure economic security. In an effort to maintain control over critical industries and reduce dependencies, the EU has identified four key technology areas that require careful scrutiny. These areas include advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

While European officials have refrained from explicitly mentioning China, experts have noted that the move aligns with broader efforts to “de-risk” relations with Beijing. The concern lies in the transformative power of these technologies, their potential for military use, and the potential for human rights infringements. Semiconductors, for example, have dual-use applications that could enhance China’s military capabilities.

Artificial intelligence raises concerns over the protection of civil liberties, particularly in light of China’s use of facial recognition technology to track dissidents. The EU is currently in the process of negotiating the world’s first law regulating AI, with biometric recognition being one of the contentious aspects under discussion.

The development of quantum computers, with their potential to break encryption methods, also carries military implications. Breaching the encryption of sensitive communications could have far-reaching consequences.

Biotechnology, widely used in medical science, poses both medical and civil liberties concerns. Access to DNA databases and the potential development of biotechnology-based weaponry are areas of concern.

The European Commission’s announcement is just the first step in a long process that involves consultation with member states. The EU aims to reach a consensus on measures to be taken next year, which could include export controls or increased investment within the EU to reduce dependencies. However, reaching a unified stance among member states may prove challenging, given the varying levels of exposure to China’s economy and differing perspectives on its geopolitical ambitions.

The EU’s focus on protecting sensitive technologies is part of a global trend, with the United States having already implemented similar measures. As technology continues to play a central role in geopolitical competition, it is crucial for nations and economic blocs to assess risks and take proactive steps to safeguard their interests.