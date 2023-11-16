Europe’s Commitment to Ukraine Remains Strong Amidst Existential Challenge

European Union Stands Firm in its Support for Ukraine Against Existential Threat

In a recent press conference at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, reiterated the European Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Borrell emphasized that Europe’s commitment to Ukraine is not contingent on the battlefield outcomes of any given day, but rather rooted in a long-term and structured approach.

Borrell commended the bravery and resilience of Ukrainian soldiers who valiantly face formidable Russian defense fortifications. Satellite images reveal the depth and complexity of these fortifications, extending up to 25 kilometers in some areas. Borrell acknowledged that the nature of the counteroffensive is intricate, with landmines posing significant challenges to mechanized warfare and swift advancements.

“The support we provide to Ukraine is not determined by short-term gains or setbacks,” Borrell stressed. “Instead, it is a permanent and structured support system because we recognize the existential threat that Europe faces.”

Recognizing the Ukrainian people’s unwavering commitment and determination, Borrell emphasized the need to equip them with better arms and resources to enhance their effectiveness on the battlefield. The EU stands ready to provide timely and sufficient assistance to ensure Ukraine’s continued progress.

As part of his visit to Ukraine, Borrell paid his respects to fallen soldiers in Kyiv and held vital discussions with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. This visit underscores the EU’s dedication to bolstering Ukraine’s security and stability, reaffirming its profound commitment to its Eastern neighbor.

