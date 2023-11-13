European Security Summit in Spain Overshadowed by Absence of Azerbaijani President

European leaders gathered in Granada for the European Political Community (EPC) summit with hopes of addressing tensions in the Caucasus region. However, their efforts were dampened when the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, decided not to attend the event. Aliyev’s absence, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to also skip the summit, raised concerns about the credibility of the EPC’s efforts to build a common geopolitical purpose.

The summit was seen as an opportunity to facilitate a face-to-face meeting between Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the first since the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. However, Aliyev’s decision was influenced by what he perceived as biased statements from French officials and concerns about the delivery of military equipment to Armenia by Paris.

Without the participation of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the EPC’s scope narrows to a more European-centric focus, potentially taking on an anti-Russian sentiment. The absence of discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh could shift the agenda towards the pressing issue of migration, especially with the presence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who recently initiated the country’s election campaign.

Despite the setbacks, European leaders aim to advance discussions on migration reform during the summit. Italy and the UK, both facing challenges with undocumented arrivals by sea, believe that the proposed reform package does not go far enough. They view the current levels of illegal migration as immoral and unsustainable, emphasizing the need to take joint action against organized immigration crime.

Additionally, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will also be on the summit’s agenda. European powers will be under pressure to increase their support for Ukraine amidst a political crisis in the United States.

FAQ:

Q: What is the European Political Community (EPC)?

A: The European Political Community is a loose grouping of European states inside and outside the EU and NATO.

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh is a disputed region in the Caucasus, which was part of Azerbaijan but unilaterally proclaimed its independence with the support of Armenia in 1991.

Q: What is the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh about?

A: The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh stems from ethnic tensions and competing territorial claims between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

