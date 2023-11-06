July 2023 Sets New Record as Earth’s Hottest Month

Last month, July 2023, has been officially declared the hottest month on record by the European climate monitoring organization, Copernicus. With a global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius (62.51 degrees Fahrenheit), July 2023 surpasses the previous record set in 2019 by a third of a degree Celsius (six tenths of a degree Fahrenheit).

What makes this record-breaking temperature anomaly even more concerning is the significant margin by which it exceeded the previous record. Normally, global temperature records are only broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, but July 2023’s margin was higher—a third of a degree Celsius. This unusual margin serves as a reminder of the dire consequences that come with ever more frequent and intense extreme events caused by climate change.

Notably, the sweltering heat experienced in July extended beyond individual days, with temperature records being broken consistently throughout the month. Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization even made the uncommon early announcement that it was likely the hottest month days before it ended. Tuesday’s calculations from Copernicus have now made it official.

The implications of this record-breaking heat are far-reaching. The month of July 2023 was 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times. This stark difference underscores the urgency highlighted in the 2015 agreement among nations to prevent long-term warming that exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Additional alarming figures reveal the extent of the heatwave. Copernicus reported that July 2023 was 0.7 degrees Celsius (1.3 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than the average July between 1991 and 2020. Moreover, the world’s oceans were half a degree Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the previous 30 years, and the North Atlantic was 1.05 degrees Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than average. Antarctica saw record lows in sea ice, measuring 15% below the average for this time of year.

While Copernicus’ records date back to 1940, making July 2023 hotter than any month recorded by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration since 1850, scientists explain that the significance extends even further. Climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf notes that present times are the warmest in ten thousand years, according to studies that utilize tree rings and other proxies. Additionally, when considering the ice age that preceded the Holocene Epoch, which began about 10,000 years ago, it is logical to conclude that July 2023 represents the warmest in 120,000 years.

This record-breaking July serves not only as a historical milestone but also as an alarming indicator of the critical need to address climate change urgently. It highlights the magnitude and rapidity of the changes our planet is undergoing and emphasizes that our current societies are ill-equipped to cope with this new reality.