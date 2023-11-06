European Parliament Condemns Belarus for Involvement in Russian Crimes

In a recent report titled “On Relations with Belarus,” the European Parliament has expressed its condemnation of the Belarusian authorities for their involvement in Russia’s actions in Ukraine. While recognizing Alexander Lukashenko as an accomplice in the crimes committed by the Russian Federation, the parliament has highlighted his role in the deportation of children from Ukraine.

The report identifies Belarusian authorities’ support for Russia’s hate speech, disinformation, and propaganda campaigns. It emphasizes the alarming similarity between Belarusian actions and Moscow’s aggressive rhetoric. This collaboration between the two countries is viewed as direct involvement in the war against Ukraine and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 2,150 children have been taken to Belarus, either directly from the occupied territories of Ukraine or through Belarusian territory. Once in these so-called recreational camps, these children are subjected to forced Russification. Such actions are seen as a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

In response to these findings, the European Parliament has issued an arrest warrant for Lukashenko and called on the Council of the European Union to expand its list of sanctioned individuals. The aim is to include those directly involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus.

The situation has raised concerns, and the report serves as a call to the international community to take decisive action against those responsible for these inhumane acts. By shining a spotlight on the role of Belarus in supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the European Parliament hopes to encourage further investigations and potential legal consequences for all involved.

In the face of such alarming revelations, it becomes increasingly important for international organizations and governments alike to stand united against any form of collaboration that undermines human rights and violates international law. Only by holding those accountable can we hope to deter such actions and prevent further atrocities in the future.