Foreign nationals are taking desperate measures to leave Niger’s capital, Niamey, as the political situation remains vulnerable following a recent military coup. European countries, including France, Italy, and Spain, have started evacuating their citizens, while the United States is yet to announce any plans for evacuation. The French Foreign Ministry reported that their initial two flights managed to evacuate more than 350 French nationals and individuals from several other countries. Meanwhile, Italy successfully airlifted 99 passengers, including 21 Americans and civilians from various nationalities.

Although Germany has advised its civilians to evacuate on French flights, it has decided not to evacuate approximately 100 troops deployed in Niger. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed confidence in the safety measures provided by the Nigerien military to ensure the security of their troops. He confirmed that supplies were also guaranteed.

At Niamey’s airport, hundreds of people eagerly anticipated their departure, while some spent the night sleeping on the floor. A passenger, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed concerns about potential reprisal attacks against civilians if regional neighbors intervene militarily in Niger. Despite a relatively calm atmosphere in Niamey, tension remains high among the population.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened to use military force against the junta if they fail to release and reinstate the president within a week. However, neighboring countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, whose governments were overthrown by mutinous soldiers, rejected the idea of military intervention in Niger. ECOWAS defense chiefs are set to gather in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to explore further strategies in resolving the crisis through diplomatic means, although some members are prepared to use force if necessary.

As the situation worsens, the M62 Movement, an activist group advocating pro-Russia and anti-French sentiments, has called on Niamey residents to block the airport until all foreign military forces leave the country. They demand that the evacuation of Europeans be conditional upon the immediate departure of foreign troops.

Amidst these tense circumstances, international diplomacy aims to prevent further bloodshed and restore democracy to Niger. Non-military efforts are underway to engage in constructive dialogue and reach a peaceful resolution, though some diplomatic sources suggest that the use of force remains a viable option if all peaceful alternatives fail.