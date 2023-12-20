The European Court Upholds EU Sanctions, Including Roman Abramovich

The European Court of Justice has ruled to uphold the European Union’s inclusion of billionaire Roman Abramovich on the sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the legal challenge brought by Abramovich, the court dismissed the action, stating that the EU did not err in its assessment of including Abramovich on the sanctions list. The court emphasized Abramovich’s role as the major shareholder of Russian steel and mining giant Evaraz, highlighting the sector’s substantial source of revenue for the Russian government. The court concluded that Abramovich’s inclusion on the sanctions list did not disproportionately infringe upon his fundamental rights.

The European Union has stated that Abramovich has long and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which have allowed him to maintain his considerable wealth. The EU alleges that Abramovich has benefited from Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine. As one of the leading Russian businesspersons, Abramovich has also provided a substantial source of revenue to the Russian government.

Regarding compensation sought by Abramovich, the court found that he failed to demonstrate the unlawfulness of his inclusion on the sanctions list, and his claim for compensation was dismissed.

In March 2022, Abramovich announced the sale of Premier League football club Chelsea and the establishment of a charitable foundation for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. The proceeds from the sale, amounting to $3.08 billion, are currently frozen in a UK bank account while the government establishes a foundation to manage the funds. The UK government aims to deploy the money quickly to benefit Ukrainians inside Ukraine.

Overall, the European Court’s ruling upholding Abramovich’s inclusion on the sanctions list underscores the EU’s commitment to imposing restrictions on individuals and entities involved in the conflict in Ukraine. It also serves as a reminder of the complex relationships between business, politics, and sanctions.