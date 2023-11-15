The Environmental Impact of European Shipbreaking Practices in Bangladesh

European maritime companies have come under scrutiny for their role in the shipbreaking industry in Bangladesh. In an alarming report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), it has been revealed that these companies are dumping their old ships on Bangladeshi beaches, contributing to dangerous and polluting conditions that have led to the loss of lives among workers involved in dismantling these vessels.

Sitakunda, a region in southeastern Bangladesh, has become one of the world’s largest shipbreaking yards, supplying the country’s thriving construction industry with a cheap source of steel. Since 2020, European firms have sent approximately 520 vessels to this site, where thousands of workers carry out shipbreaking activities without proper protective gear.

The absence of safety measures has resulted in fatal accidents and severe health hazards for the workers involved. Rather than being provided with adequate gloves, workers have resorted to using their socks as makeshift protection while cutting through molten steel. In order to avoid inhaling toxic fumes, they cover their mouths with shirts. Shockingly, some workers even handle chunks of steel barefoot.

The report published by HRW, in collaboration with the Belgian-based NGO Shipbreaking Platform, highlights the grim reality experienced by these workers. It describes the injuries sustained from falling steel fragments and being trapped inside a ship when it catches fire or pipes explode. According to Bangladeshi environmental group Young Power in Social Action, at least 62 workers have lost their lives due to accidents in Sitakunda’s shipbreaking yards since 2019.

Efforts to improve safety in the industry have been made by the Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association (BSBA), representing yard owners. As a new international convention on safe and environmentally sound scrapping is set to take effect in 2025, the BSBA claims to be upgrading safety measures at the shipbreaking yards, transforming them into “green yards” despite the associated expenses. They have also stated that they supply workers with protective equipment.

However, critics argue that yard owners operate with impunity due to their influential role in local politics, which results in little to no attention given to worker safety in many yards. According to Fazlul Kabir Mintu, coordinator for the Danish-funded Occupational Safety and Security Information Center, urgent action is needed to address this issue.

Another significant concern regarding the shipbreaking industry in Bangladesh is the presence of asbestos in the ships being dismantled. Repon Chowdhury, executive director of the OSHE Foundation charity, has revealed that workers are forced to handle asbestos with their bare hands, despite its known association with lung cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In a study conducted by the organization, 33 out of 110 shipbreaking workers tested positive for exposure to asbestos, leading to varying degrees of lung damage. Tragically, three of the victims have already passed away, while the rest continue to suffer.

