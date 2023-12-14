European Commission Unlocks Funds for Hungary after Judicial Reforms

The European Commission has announced that Hungary is now eligible to receive reimbursements for projects amounting to €10.2 billion ($11 billion) after it fulfilled the conditions set by the Commission regarding the independence of its judiciary. The funds were frozen due to concerns that Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government was not doing enough to uphold the rule of law and combat corruption in the country.

The EU Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, stated that recent judicial reforms in Hungary are in full compliance with the agreed-upon requirements, ensuring the strengthening of the judiciary’s independence. The European Commission highlighted that the remaining funds, totaling around €21 billion, will remain locked until Hungary addresses issues related to public procurement, prosecutorial action, conflict of interest, corruption, and public interest trusts.

It is important to note that although the funds have been unfrozen, the Commission will closely monitor Hungary’s implementation of the agreed-upon measures, and the funds could be refrozen if any issues arise.

Impact on Ukraine

The timing of this decision is significant as it coincides with an EU summit on supporting Ukraine and the initiation of accession talks. Prime Minister Orban, who is known for his conservative nationalist views and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has previously threatened to disrupt decisions related to Ukraine. While it remains to be seen if the release of funds will change his stance, Orban stated on Wednesday that he is open to financial deals but not willing to make strategic or policy decisions based on financial matters.

Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership stems from their belief that Ukraine’s administration has not effectively tackled corruption. Orban has voiced his objection to Ukraine’s quick entry into the EU, emphasizing that Hungary does not support it.

Reactions from Other EU Leaders

The new Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, expressed willingness to find a way to win over Orban, calling him a pragmatic politician. He stressed the need to support Ukraine and stated that apathy towards the country is unacceptable. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, called for a greater decision-making role for a qualified majority in the EU, reducing the power of individual nations to veto issues like accession.

Controversy Surrounding the Funds Release

The European Commission’s decision to unfreeze the funds for Hungary has faced criticism. The heads of the parliament’s four groups wrote a letter opposing the release, claiming that the conditions had not been fulfilled. Some MEPs have also criticized the move, with German MEP Daniel Freund calling it “the biggest bribe in EU history” and accusing the Commission of rewarding Orban’s blackmail. Transparency International also criticized the decision, stating that the Commission’s failure to sanction those who breach democratic values sends the wrong signal.

Overall, the unfreezing of funds for Hungary signals the Commission’s recognition of the country’s efforts in judicial reform. However, concerns still persist regarding other areas that need to be addressed. The decision now brings a renewed focus on Hungary’s relationship with Ukraine and the broader dynamics within the EU.

FAQs

1. What prompted the freezing of funds by the European Union?

The European Union froze the funds over concerns about Hungary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and combatting corruption.

2. What conditions did Hungary fulfill to regain access to the funds?

Hungary fulfilled the conditions related to the independence of its judiciary, as determined by the European Commission.

3. Are all the funds now available to Hungary?

No, additional EU funds totaling almost €12 billion, along with COVID-19 recovery aid, remain blocked due to unaddressed issues in areas such as public procurement, prosecutorial action, conflict of interest, corruption, and public interest trusts.

4. Can the funds be frozen again?

Yes, the Commission will continuously monitor Hungary’s implementation of the agreed-upon measures and has the authority to refreeze the funds if any issues arise.

5. How does Hungary’s position on Ukraine affect the release of the funds?

Prime Minister Orban’s opposition to Ukraine’s quick EU entry due to concerns about its administration’s efforts to combat corruption remains a point of contention. The release of funds does not guarantee a change in Orban’s stance on Ukraine.

