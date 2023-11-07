China International Import Expo: A Platform for Political Maneuvering or Genuine Business Opportunity?

The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) has drawn criticism from the European Union Chamber of Commerce, labeling it as more of a “political showcase” than a business-oriented event. While the CIIE aims to promote China’s free trade credentials and address concerns about its trade surplus, European companies argue that tangible measures are needed to restore confidence.

Carlo D’Andrea, Vice President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce, expressed disappointment, stating that the CIIE has become primarily a government affairs and marketing event, with little focus on business. Symbolic gestures and political maneuvering overshadow the concrete results necessary to revive business confidence.

According to a recent survey by the chamber, participation rates among European businesses have declined from 42% to 32% since the first CIIE. Past attendees highlighted the diminishing value of investment and limited policy changes as reasons for their decision to forgo this year’s expo.

While 59% of respondents acknowledged the benefits of government engagement at the CIIE, only a quarter of participants closed business deals during last year’s event—a significant decrease from the 2018 figures. European businesses are calling for a shift away from politicization and urging the CIIE to prioritize the business impact by implementing concrete policy measures to open the market.

However, the CIIE remains an important platform with global participation. Over 60 countries, three international organizations, and 289 of the world’s top 500 companies are expected to participate this year. High-profile attendees such as Micron, Nestle, and Burberry demonstrate the significance of the event as an opportunity to explore international trade.

Despite the criticism, the CIIE has seen increased ‘intentional’ deals signed, reaching $73.52 billion last year—an encouraging growth of 3.9%. While there is room for improvement, it is clear that the CIIE still holds promise as a venue for international trade and economic cooperation.

As Europe and China plan a summit by the year’s end, the focus should shift towards finding a balance between political representation and genuine business opportunities. The success of the CIIE rests on its ability to foster an environment where fruitful trade partnerships can flourish, leaving behind the perception of a political spectacle and embracing its true potential as a catalyst for economic growth.