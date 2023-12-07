Can Europe Lead the World in AI Regulation?

Europe has long been at the forefront of efforts to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The European Union (EU) has been working on the development of comprehensive AI rules, known as the Artificial Intelligence Act, which has been hailed as groundbreaking.

However, the recent rise of generative AI systems, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has posed a challenge to Europe’s AI regulation ambitions. These systems, while impressive in their ability to produce human-like work, have also raised concerns about the potential risks they bring.

As a result, other countries and global coalitions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and the Group of 7 major democracies, have also entered the race to regulate AI technology. They are trying to catch up with Europe’s efforts in this rapidly developing field.

In addition to addressing generative AI, EU negotiators are faced with a range of other complex issues that need to be resolved. One of these is the debate around the use of facial recognition systems by police, which has sparked privacy concerns.

Despite the challenges, there is still hope that a deal can be reached. Kris Shrishak, a senior fellow at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, believes that the negotiators have a strong incentive to achieve a political win and that the chances of reaching an agreement are high. However, the issues on the table are significant and critical, so there is still a possibility that a deal may not be reached.

According to Carme Artigas, the AI and digitalization minister for Spain, the current EU presidency, the majority of the technical details of the AI Act have already been agreed upon. However, if a deal is not reached in the current round of talks, the legislation may be delayed until after the EU-wide elections in June or may take a different direction under new leadership.

One of the major sticking points in the negotiations is the regulation of foundation models, which are the advanced systems that underpin general-purpose AI services like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot. These models are trained on vast amounts of data and give AI systems the ability to create something new. The update to the AI Act aims to address the potential risks associated with these powerful foundation models.

Critics have warned about the misuse of foundation models by big tech companies, which could lead to online disinformation, cyberattacks, or even the creation of bioweapons. Some EU member states, such as France, Germany, and Italy, have expressed reservations about this update to the legislation and have called for self-regulation instead. This shift in stance is seen as an attempt to support domestic generative AI players and compete with big U.S. tech companies like OpenAI.

Despite the challenges and differences of opinion, there is optimism that a resolution can be achieved. Brando Benifei, an Italian member of the European Parliament involved in the negotiations, believes that progress has been made on foundation models, although there are still more issues to be resolved, particularly regarding facial recognition systems.

In conclusion, the AI regulation landscape in Europe is facing challenges due to the emergence of generative AI systems. However, Europe’s efforts to regulate AI technology are still significant, and negotiations are ongoing to find a common ground on issues such as foundation models and facial recognition systems. The outcome of these negotiations will shape the future of AI regulation not only in Europe but also globally.

(Source: AP News)