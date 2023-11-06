Europe Urged to Embrace the Growing Space Economy

As Europe gathers in Spain for ministerial talks on the emerging space economy, concerns are being raised about the continent potentially missing out on new opportunities. The focus of the discussions includes funding for the delayed Ariane 6 rocket, climate change initiatives, and exploring a potential new role in space exploration.

The European Space Agency (ESA), consisting of 22 member countries, is convening in Seville for a two-day “Space Summit.” One of the prominent topics on the agenda is the increasing competition posed by SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, which has seen rapid growth in the United States. This has highlighted Europe’s need to address its own shortcomings in terms of autonomous space access.

Europe has experienced delays in the development of the Ariane 6 rocket, along with difficulties surrounding the smaller Vega-C rocket and access to Russia’s Soyuz due to geopolitical tensions. These challenges have created a sense of urgency for European ministers to find resolutions and bridge gaps among leading space nations.

France, Germany, and Italy are particularly at odds regarding launcher policy and medium-term funding for Ariane 6. While France seeks additional funding to cover cost overruns, Germany aims to stimulate its own independent launch sector, and Italy wants to progress its Vega-C project and exploration programs. Despite these differences, progress has been made in recent discussions.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher has emphasized the need for Europe to actively participate in the growing space economy. He warned against repeating past mistakes and highlighted the significant opportunities that exist for Europe in this sector. Aschbacher cited the example of the technology industry, where Europe had fallen behind the United States and China, urging Europe not to miss out on the space economy.

In addition to funding discussions, ministers are expected to explore the idea of inviting private funding for a new spaceplane that could eventually transport cargo and potentially astronauts to and from future space stations. This proposal resembles the Hermes spaceplane, which was never realized in the past.

While Europe has carved out a leading role in climate observation, navigation, and space science, it has not pursued a prime role in human exploration. A shift in approach could open up new possibilities for Europe to contribute to and benefit from the evolving space industry.

The discussions in Seville highlight the need for European countries to collaborate, prioritize funding, and develop a cohesive launcher policy. By doing so, Europe can position itself as a key player in the growing space economy and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.