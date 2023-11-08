European Leaders Discuss Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh at Political Community Forum

European leaders came together for a recent summit to address the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh. While no formal decisions were made during the informal meeting, the attendees demonstrated solidarity for Ukraine and expressed confidence in the United States’ continued support, despite recent disruptions in aid.

The summit also focused on providing support to Armenia, which has been dealing with an influx of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. European leaders expressed their desire to help Armenia and potentially decrease its dependence on Russian influence.

In a separate development, European Council President Charles Michel announced plans to invite the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks in Brussels. This attempt at diplomacy is part of ongoing efforts to establish peace between the two countries following Azerbaijan’s military incursion into Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of European unity and solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. He warned that if Europe wavered in its support for Ukraine, Russia could potentially rebuild its military capabilities and pose a threat to other countries in the region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged increased humanitarian support for Armenia, doubling the EU’s contribution to €10.4 million. The EU also promised €15 million in budgetary support. The aim is to provide much-needed assistance to Armenia as it navigates the challenges of the conflict.

During the summit, Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu called for European countries to impose sanctions on Serbia following an incident involving armed Serbs and Kosovo police. However, the meeting did not focus extensively on resolving the conflict between the two countries.

The summit also highlighted the importance of continued US support for Ukraine. European Union officials expressed concern after military aid for Ukraine was excluded from a recent US Congress deal. While European leaders are committed to supporting Ukraine, they emphasized the significance of US assistance.

Overall, the political community forum provided an opportunity for European leaders to address pressing issues and emphasize the need for unity in the face of regional conflicts. The discussions and commitments made during the summit aim to provide support and stability in the affected regions.