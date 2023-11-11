The European Commission Investigates X’s Compliance with Digital Services Act

The European Commission has launched an investigation into X, formerly known as Twitter, amidst concerns about the spread of illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The investigation is focused on whether X is complying with the Digital Services Act (DSA), a regulation implemented in late August that requires platforms with over 45 million monthly active users in the European Union to remove illegal content and disclose their methodologies.

European Commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, emphasized the importance of the DSA in protecting freedom of expression and democracies during times of crisis. Failure to comply with the regulation could result in fines amounting to 6% of a company’s annual revenue. Breton expressed these concerns in a letter to X owner Elon Musk, urging a response within 24 hours. Similar letters were also sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg concerning Facebook’s disinformation practices.

The European Commission’s formal request to X seeks information on the company’s policies and practices regarding illegal content, complaint handling, risk assessment, and measures to mitigate identified risks. X is required to provide this information, including its crisis response protocol, by October 18. Additional related data must be provided by October 31. The Commission will then evaluate the next steps to be taken.

According to the European Commission, X’s designation as a Very Large Online Platform means it must fully comply with the DSA and address the risks associated with the dissemination of illegal content, disinformation, gender-based violence, and any negative impact on fundamental rights, child rights, public security, and mental well-being.

X has not commented on the formal request for information. However, the company’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has shared a statement in response to Breton’s warning letter. It mentions the redistribution of resources and efforts to address the evolving situation concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict. X also highlighted the removal or labeling of tens of thousands of pieces of content related to the conflict and the use of Community Notes on thousands of posts.

X further emphasized its prompt response to law enforcement requests, including those from EU member states. As of the time of the letter’s receipt, no notices from Europol regarding illegal content on the service had been received.

