Europe Launches Investigation into X’s Handling of Misinformation During Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, European authorities have launched an investigation into X, formerly known as Twitter, to determine its compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA) and its handling of illegal content and disinformation on the platform. The European commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, announced the inquiry and emphasized the importance of protecting freedom of expression and democracy, particularly during times of crisis.

The Digital Services Act, which came into effect in late August, mandates that platforms with over 45 million monthly active users in the European Union scan for and remove illegal content from their services. Failure to comply with the DSA could result in fines amounting to 6% of a company’s annual revenue.

Breton expressed concern in a letter addressed to X owner Elon Musk about the spread of disinformation and “violent and terrorist” content on the platform. Similar letters were also sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding disinformation on Facebook. The European Commission is scrutinizing X’s compliance with the DSA, focusing on its policies and practices related to the handling of illegal content, complaint resolution, risk assessment, and mitigation measures.

X must provide the European Commission with relevant information regarding its crisis response protocol by October 18th, followed by additional data by October 31st. The commission will then evaluate the next steps to be taken.

Following its classification as a Very Large Online Platform, X is obligated to adhere to the comprehensive provisions outlined by the DSA. This includes addressing the dissemination of illegal content, disinformation, gender-based violence, and any negative impacts on fundamental rights, the rights of children, public security, and mental well-being.

At present, X has chosen not to comment on the formal request for information. However, in response to Breton’s warning letter, X CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the company has redirected resources and escalated efforts to address the rapidly evolving situation caused by the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas. X claims to have taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content related to the conflict, with Community Notes visible on thousands of posts and generating millions of impressions. The company also assured its prompt response to law enforcement requests, including those from EU member states, indicating that no notices from Europol concerning illegal content on the platform had been received at the time of the letter.

