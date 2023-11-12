A New Era of Migration: The Changing Face of Lampedusa Man

Europe has long been grappling with the complexities of migration, and the small Italian island of Lampedusa has found itself at the center of the continent’s migration crisis. Over the past decade, Lampedusa has become a symbol of Europe’s political and ethical response to migration, marking a new era for the continent.

In the early 2000s, migration to Lampedusa began as a trickle, but by 2011, it had turned into a flood as tens of thousands of migrants arrived on the island in the aftermath of the Arab Spring. This sudden influx of arrivals transformed Lampedusa into an inverse Ellis Island – a place where the unwanted found themselves in a country that millions had once left. The population of the island has been drastically affected, with last month alone seeing over 12,000 migrants arriving by sea, doubling the island’s population. To the inhabitants of Lampedusa, it feels like a completely new chapter in history.

The perspectives on migration within Europe differ greatly. The Right sees these migration flows as a historical break, necessitating the fortification of Europe’s borders, while the Left sees it as a continuation of a long history, stemming from colonialism and guest worker programs. However, taking a historical lens reveals a more nuanced understanding of these migrations.

Looking back to the early 1970s, British literary critic John Berger observed that Europe was being reshaped by immigrant labor. In his book “A Seventh Man,” Berger studied the experiences of gastarbeiters, or guest workers, in northwestern Europe. These migrants were recruited by government agencies and their journeys were organized by the European states themselves, reflecting a sense of control and structure.

Contrastingly, the migrants arriving in Lampedusa today have taken matters into their own hands. They have been driving the migration, with countless individuals, often referred to as smugglers, establishing new routes. The European state now finds itself in a state of confusion and powerlessness, lacking the control it once had.

However, the most significant difference lies in the nature of the migrants themselves. Berger’s subjects were typically uneducated rural men who lacked knowledge of the city and its dynamics. On the other hand, the migrants arriving in Lampedusa today come from a lower middle class background, primarily from Africa and Asia. They often have a grasp of the English language, own smartphones, and are connected through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Their experiences growing up have been shaped by Western media and cultural references, which instill in them both a keen sense of their country’s exploitation by the West and a desire for the freedom they believe only Western institutions can offer.

Unlike the previous generations of migrants, today’s Lampedusa Man does not anticipate a return to their home country. Their journey to Europe is seen as a homecoming, as they are as much a product of the internet age as their European counterparts. However, their arrival in Europe has brought them face-to-face with a different reality. The industrial factories that once employed migrants like in Berger’s time have been replaced by jobs in the gig economy, such as food delivery for companies like Deliveroo or Amazon. Lampedusa Man navigates a technological structure that is largely invisible and unfamiliar.

The sense of solidarity that Berger hoped for from trade unions during his time is elusive in today’s world. The once close-knit urban working class, with its shared experiences and mutual support, has largely dissipated. Lampedusa Man finds himself alone, disconnected, and struggling to comprehend the technological landscape he now inhabits.

As Europe continues to grapple with the complexities of migration, Lampedusa remains a poignant symbol of this new era. The stories of those who arrive on its shores reflect a changing face of migration, shaped by cultural influences, technological advancements, and a shifting global landscape. Understanding these shifts is crucial in shaping more effective and compassionate responses to the challenges that lie ahead.

FAQs

1. What is Lampedusa?

Lampedusa is a small Italian island that has become a significant entry point for migrants arriving in Europe.

2. What is the history of migration to Lampedusa?

Migration to Lampedusa started increasing in the early 2000s and surged after the Arab Spring in 2011.

3. How have the migrants arriving in Lampedusa changed over time?

While earlier migrants were often uneducated rural men, today’s migrants come from a lower middle-class background with a better grasp of English and familiarity with Western culture.

4. What are the main differences in the migration process to Lampedusa?

Previously, European governments organized and controlled the migration process. Now, migrants themselves drive the migration with the help of individuals known as smugglers.

5. How has the nature of work changed for migrants in Europe?

Migrants who once found employment in industrial factories are now more likely to work in jobs within the gig economy, such as food delivery.

6. What challenges do today’s migrants face in Europe?

Today’s migrants often feel disconnected and struggle to navigate a technological landscape that is different from what they are familiar with.

Sources:

unherd.com