Reimagining Wolf Coexistence: A Philosophical Perspective

Europe is grappling with a pressing issue – its “wolf problem” has become a source of social and political tension. While calls for action have been made from politicians, farming communities, and hunting groups, the proposed solution of changing the protection status of wolves may not be the most effective approach. Instead, it is time to consider a new perspective – one that focuses on learning to coexist with these magnificent creatures once again.

Prevention strategies, such as the use of fencing and guard dogs, have proven to play a critical role in minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves. However, the question at hand goes beyond practical measures. It delves into the realm of philosophy, exploring how we can foster a successful coexistence based on ethical principles and values.

This is where the work of Arne Næss, a notable Norwegian environmental philosopher, comes into play. Næss is widely recognized as the father of “deep ecology,” an ethical theory that recognizes the intrinsic value of all life forms. His fundamental principle of “biospherical egalitarianism” asserts that every being, human or nonhuman, has an equal right to exist and thrive.

When it comes to wolves, Næss unequivocally states that they have as much right to inhabit this world as we do. In collaboration with biologist Ivar Mysterud, Næss wrote an essay emphasizing the value of wolf species in the broader tapestry of life. They argue that humans should not diminish the richness and diversity represented by wolves and their habitats unless it is a matter of vital necessity.

Despite the radical nature of Næss’s perspective, he understood the practical complexities of wolf-human interactions. He acknowledged the vital importance of protecting sheep from wolves for the livelihood of shepherds who have relied on their flocks for generations. Recognizing the moral obligation to reduce the suffering of both sheep and other domestic animals, he highlighted the need for striking a balance within these contextual realities.

It is important to note that Næss did not provide a one-size-fits-all solution to the issue of wolf conservation, acknowledging the diverse contexts in which these interactions take place. However, his insistence on ethical principles as a foundation for decision-making holds great significance in the current charged debate surrounding rewilding.

Næss introduced the concept of “mixed communities,” describing spaces where humans and other species coexist and interact. By challenging the notion of community as exclusively human, Næss aimed to break down barriers and foster empathy for nonhuman beings. This approach has the potential to cultivate a sense of connection and identification with wolves as fellow members of our shared community.

Applying this ethical framework to EU deliberations on wolves can yield fruitful outcomes. It may inspire the development of mutually beneficial solutions, such as economic compensation for livestock losses and improved wolf-attack prevention. Moreover, it has the potential to dispel unfounded fears and dispel the negative image surrounding wolves, which Næss attributed to the influence of folklore such as the brothers Grimm.

Above all, embracing Næss’s philosophy allows us to tap into our emotional capacities. It encourages us to recognize our place in a community that encompasses not only fellow humans but also the exquisite diversity of nonhuman life. As Næss reminds us, it is our heart, not just our brain, that guides us towards a harmonious coexistence with wolves and other species.