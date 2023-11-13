European Regulator Urges TikTok CEO to Combat Misinformation Surrounding Israel-Hamas War

In a call for heightened responsibility and accountability, European regulator Thierry Breton has reached out to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew regarding the proliferation of misleading content and graphic imagery related to the Israel-Hamas war on the platform. As TikTok falls under the jurisdiction of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, it is their duty to monitor and remove illegal content and misinformation.

Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, emphasized the urgency of the situation and urged TikTok to swiftly address these concerns. With TikTok being a prominent platform among children and teenagers, Breton stressed the importance of protecting them from exposure to violent and misleading content.

The European Union’s Digital Services Act mandates that TikTok not only identifies and promptly removes illegal content such as terrorist propaganda and hate speech, but also provides detailed information regarding their protocols in doing so. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in significant fines for the company.

Breton also urged TikTok to work closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure the removal of harmful content and to prevent its reemergence. He emphasized the crucial role that social media platforms play in shaping public perception and the potential consequences of allowing misinformation to propagate.

It is imperative that platforms like TikTok take proactive measures to safeguard users, especially children and teenagers, from violent and manipulative content. By swiftly responding and actively combating misinformation, TikTok can contribute to a more informed and responsible online community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the European Union’s Digital Services Act?

The European Union’s Digital Services Act is a legislative framework that places obligations on online platforms to monitor and remove illegal content, such as terrorist propaganda and hate speech. It aims to create a safer and more reliable digital environment for users.

What are the consequences of non-compliance with the Digital Services Act?

Failure to comply with the Digital Services Act can result in significant fines, amounting to 6% of a company’s annual revenue. This serves as a strong incentive for platforms to actively monitor and remove illegal content from their platforms.

Why is TikTok being urged to take action regarding the Israel-Hamas war?

TikTok has been identified as a platform where misinformation and graphic content relating to the Israel-Hamas war have been circulating. Considering that TikTok has a large user base of children and teenagers, it is crucial for the platform to prevent their exposure to violent and misleading content.

How should social media platforms address the issue of misinformation?

Social media platforms should prioritize the development and implementation of robust measures to combat misinformation. This includes proactive monitoring, prompt removal of misleading content, and close collaboration with law enforcement authorities to ensure the protection of users.

Sources:

Digital Services Act: [example.com](https://example.com)

European Commission: [example.org](https://example.org)