European Regulator Urges Action from X Amidst Content Misinformation

The European Commission has sent a strong warning to X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the dissemination of illegal content and misinformation on its platform during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Failure to comply with European regulations could result in substantial fines, equating to 6% of the company’s annual revenue.

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, personally addressed Elon Musk, CEO of X, in a letter. Breton informed Musk of the Commission’s “indications” that certain groups are spreading false information and content promoting violence and terrorism on X. He urged Musk to respond within 24 hours, emphasizing the need for swift action.

This development comes as researchers, news organizations, and various groups have highlighted the proliferation of misleading, false, and debatable content on X, leading to significant confusion over the ongoing conflict.

Breton used X to share the content of his letter, mentioning Musk’s handle and including a hashtag related to the newly implemented Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA, enacted by the European Commission, requires platforms with over 45 million monthly active users in the EU to actively monitor and remove illegal content while disclosing their content moderation protocols.

In the letter, Breton reminded Musk that the DSA contains precise obligations concerning content moderation. He stressed the importance of X being transparent and clear about its content policies and consistently implementing them. Breton also highlighted recent changes in X’s public interest policies, which have caused confusion among European users. These changes relate to X’s decision to keep certain posts accessible to everyone despite violating platform rules.

Referring to the circulation of fake and manipulated images and information, Breton specifically mentioned repurposed old images from unrelated conflicts and military footage from video games being passed off as real. He deemed these instances to be manifestly false and misleading information.

Breton requested Musk to ensure the effectiveness of X’s systems and report the crisis measures taken to his team. He further stipulated that X should engage with relevant law enforcement authorities, including Europol, and respond promptly to their requests. Breton concluded by reminding Musk that penalties could be imposed if an investigation reveals non-compliance.

Despite CNBC’s request for comment, X has not yet responded.