Internet Giants Summoned to Share Information on Response to Israel-Hamas Conflict

The European Commission has called on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and TikTok to provide details of their actions in combatting misinformation and illegal content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The commission made these requests under the Digital Services Act, a significant legislation governing internet giants.

Meta has been asked to disclose the measures it has taken to comply with obligations regarding risk assessments, the protection of elections, and countering the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation. TikTok, on the other hand, has been requested to provide information about its risk assessments and mitigation measures against the spread of illegal content, particularly content promoting terrorist activities, violence, and hate speech. These requests follow similar demands made to Elon Musk’s social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

Both companies have been given until October 25 to share the required information. Meta will also need to provide details on its efforts to ensure the integrity of elections by November 8, while TikTok must do the same for both elections and the protection of minors online.

Failure to comply with these requests may result in fines of up to 6% of the companies’ total annual revenues. As a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP), Meta is subject to strict scrutiny under the EU’s Digital Services Act. For Meta, this could potentially amount to billions of dollars.

In response to the commission’s requests, TikTok has stated that it is reviewing the information and plans to publish its transparency report in the following week, which will include details of ongoing efforts to keep its European community safe. Meta, however, has yet to comment.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Digital Services Act?

A: The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a notable legislation introduced by the EU to ensure internet giants remove illegal and harmful content from their platforms.

Q: What can happen if a company breaches the Digital Services Act?

A: In case of breaching the act, companies may face fines of up to 6% of their total annual revenues.

Q: What platforms are included under the European Commission’s requests?

A: Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, along with TikTok, are among the platforms summoned to share information on their response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Q: What is the deadline for providing the requested information?

A: Both Meta and TikTok have until October 25 to disclose the required details.