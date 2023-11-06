EU Regulator Calls on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Combat Disinformation

European regulator Thierry Breton has issued a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to take decisive action in combating disinformation on the company’s platforms. Breton highlighted the European Union’s concern over the rise of illegal content and misinformation, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict and ahead of upcoming elections.

Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), Meta is responsible for actively monitoring and removing illegal content, such as terrorist material and hate speech. Breton emphasized the importance of Meta ensuring the effectiveness of its systems in this regard and requested a prompt response from Zuckerberg within the next 24 hours.

The DSA holds significant consequences for non-compliance, as fines worth 6% of a company’s annual revenue can be imposed. Breton’s letter to Zuckerberg follows a similar communication sent to Elon Musk, the owner of a competing platform, expressing concern over the spread of misinformation regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict on that platform.

In addition to disinformation surrounding the conflict, Breton pointed out that the EU has also received reports of manipulated content and deepfakes on Meta’s platforms in relation to upcoming elections in various countries. He stressed that the EU takes misinformation surrounding elections “extremely seriously” under the DSA.

Breton called on Zuckerberg to provide detailed information on how Meta is addressing the issue of deepfakes and noted that elections are imminent in several countries, including Poland, Romania, Austria, Belgium, and others.

As the regulator responsible for enforcing the DSA, Breton emphasized the need for Meta to strike a balance between protecting free speech and safeguarding citizens and democracies. The EU expects Meta to actively combat disinformation and ensure the integrity of its platforms during these critical times.