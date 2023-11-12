Europe Demands Action from Elon Musk Amid Illegal Content Concerns on X

European regulators have issued a strong warning to Elon Musk regarding the presence of illegal content and disinformation on X, formerly known as Twitter, amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Failure to adhere to European regulations on illegal content could result in fines up to 6% of a company’s annual revenue.

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, sent a letter to Musk urging him to respond within 24 hours. The letter states that there are “indications” of groups spreading misinformation and “violent and terrorist” content on X. It comes as researchers, news organizations, and various groups highlight the surge of misleading and false information on X, contributing to confusion surrounding the current conflict.

Breton shared his letter on X, tagging Musk and referencing the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is a newly enacted legislation by the European Commission, requiring platforms with over 45 million monthly active users in the EU to monitor and remove illegal content. Platforms must also outline their protocols for content moderation.

Breton emphasized the need for transparency and clarity from X regarding what content is allowed under its terms and the consistent enforcement of its policies. He pointed to recent changes in X’s public interest policy that led to confusion among European users. Specific instances highlighted include the circulation of fake and manipulated images and misinformation related to armed conflicts.

The commissioner expects Musk to ensure the effectiveness of X’s systems and report on crisis measures taken to his team. He also urged X to collaborate with law enforcement authorities and Europol, promptly responding to their requests.

Breton warned Musk that penalties may be imposed if an investigation reveals non-compliance with regulations. X has not yet responded to media requests for comment on the matter.

