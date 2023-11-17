Building Strategies and Enhancing Defense Capacities in Light of the Russian Invasion

Europe/Africa Air Force Chiefs Drawing Key Insights from Conflict in Ukraine

The U.S. Air Forces Europe and Africa are leveraging the lessons gleaned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to develop effective strategies, enhance capabilities, and refine tactics for the defense of NATO nations. According to Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, these insights have proven crucial in understanding the military prowess of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Hecker further emphasized that air superiority, which was initially anticipated, did not materialize for either side in the conflict, leading to a protracted war unlike any seen since the First World War.

The Ukrainian military effectively countered Russian aggression by successfully shooting down at least 75 Russian aircraft, forcing the Russian forces to change their tactics. Many of these Russian aircraft were neutralized using shoulder-fired anti-aircraft weapons. Notably, the Ukrainian military managed to repel Russian forces from the suburbs of Kyiv and prevented them from gaining air superiority. Had the Russians achieved air dominance, the outcome of the conflict would likely have been drastically different.

A Shift in Warfare and the Importance of Information Sharing

The conflict in Ukraine witnessed a transformation in warfare, with Russia primarily relying on one-way unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) acquired inexpensively from Iran, as well as cruise missiles launched from long distances using their bombers. Both Russia and Ukraine possess advanced integrated air and missile defense systems, which effectively prevented either side from establishing air superiority. To counter these challenges, Hecker emphasized that countering anti-access and area-denial mission should be NATO’s top priority. Furthermore, information sharing among allies was highlighted as an invaluable tool for enhancing capabilities and efficiency at minimal cost.

Agile Combat Employment and Command and Control

To adapt to modern warfare, the Air Force must invest in and train for agile combat employment capabilities. This approach involves dispersing aircraft and high-value equipment across multiple airbases to safeguard deterrence. The increasing accuracy of weapons necessitates such dispersion to effectively protect assets. However, this introduces the challenge of command and control, particularly when aircraft are operating from different airfields or even highways. Cyberattacks further compound these complexities, demanding heightened resilience and adaptability from the Air Force.

Africa: Security Concerns and Contingency Planning

Gen. Hecker also addressed the unfolding situation in Africa, specifically in Niger, where Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani recently seized power from President Mohamed Bazoum. The Defense Department has temporarily suspended military training in Niger and other security cooperation efforts as they closely monitor the situation. Such developments may impact counterterrorism operations in the Lake Chad region. However, the U.S. military is exploring potential partnerships with other allies in West Africa as a contingency plan to ensure the continuity of operations should the need arise.

Prioritizing Diplomacy and Peaceful Resolutions

It is important to note that no decision has been made regarding the potential relocation of troops and assets from Niger. Gen. Hecker emphasized that diplomatic solutions and a peaceful resolution are the preferred outcomes. Prudent planning for different scenarios is an essential aspect of military preparedness, ensuring the ability to adapt swiftly to changing circumstances while prioritizing the maintenance of diplomatic relationships.

