The European Union Considers Sanctions on Niger and Gabon

The European Union is contemplating imposing sanctions on Niger and Gabon, two African countries that recently experienced military coups. The possibility of sanctions is being discussed by defense and foreign ministers at an informal summit in Toledo, Spain. Last month, the military forces in Niger deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been democratically elected in 2021. Similarly, military officers in Gabon seized power in a fresh African putsch. These events follow a trend in several African countries, including Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Chad, where the military has taken control after overthrowing the government.

Recognizing the potential for increased instability within the region, Josep Borrell, the top EU diplomat, emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the situation during the summit. The European External Action Service (EEAS) has circulated a non-paper titled “EEAS non-paper on possible EU restrictive measures in view of the situation in Niger,” which outlines potential EU actions. This document reveals that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has requested EU sanctions against the coup leaders through diplomatic channels, while the African Union has taken a more cautious approach.

The proposed sanctions regime is based on criteria that target individuals responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Niger. The document also suggests focusing on officials who impede efforts to restore the constitutional order. The EEAS recommends adopting a gradual approach, initially establishing a sanctions framework without specific listings, to convey the EU’s readiness to respond swiftly.

Considering Niger’s status as one of the world’s poorest countries, the EEAS proposes including a humanitarian exception to ensure that sanctions do not hinder the delivery of essential assistance. During a closing press conference, Borrell confirmed the EU’s intention to establish an autonomous sanctions regime against the coup authors. Furthermore, he announced the participation of Niger’s exiled Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou and the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, in the meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday.

The EU’s deliberations on potential sanctions demonstrate its commitment to upholding democratic principles and stability within the African continent. By addressing the recent military coups in Niger and Gabon, the EU aims to send a strong message against actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law.