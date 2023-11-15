In the latest development of the global grain market, the European Union (EU) has issued a warning to developing countries regarding Russia’s aggressive attempts to establish new dependencies through the sale of cheap grain. This move, aimed at exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity, has raised concerns among EU officials and underscored the need for a unified response.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, expressed these concerns in a letter addressed to developing and Group of 20 countries. Borrell urged countries to unite their stance on this issue and put pressure on Russia to honor a previous agreement that facilitated the safe export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea region. Furthermore, he called on Russia to halt its targeting of Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal to address a global food crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia withdrew from the agreement, leading to an escalation in grain prices and a disruption in global supplies. Taking advantage of this situation, Russia has begun approaching vulnerable countries with offers of discounted grain shipments.

This strategic move by Russia has been met with skepticism, as experts perceive it as a deliberate attempt to create new dependencies and exacerbate global food insecurity. By using food as a weapon, Russia seeks to solidify its own position and control over vulnerable countries.

Although Russia has expressed a willingness to resume the Black Sea agreement if certain conditions are met, the EU remains cautious. The EU has underscored its commitment to prevent the unintended impact of sanctions on the food security of third countries. It has emphasized that there are currently no sanctions on Russia’s food and fertilizer exports to other nations.

Efforts are underway to find a resolution to the issue. The United Nations recently brokered a proposal with the European Commission to restore access to the SWIFT international payments system for a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank. This move could potentially pave the way for the revival of the Black Sea grain deal. The EU remains supportive of the ongoing efforts of the United Nations and Turkey in this regard.

However, it is crucial for EU member states to counter Russian disinformation surrounding global food security and the impact of EU sanctions. With the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations approaching, the EU emphasizes the need for continued lobbying and advocacy on food security issues.

FAQ

Q: What is Russia’s approach to grain exports?

Russia has been offering cheap grain to developing countries with the aim of creating new dependencies and exacerbating global food insecurity.

Q: What was the previous agreement regarding Ukrainian grain export?

A previous agreement allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea region. However, Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement has led to disruptions in global supply and increased grain prices.

Q: How is the EU responding to Russia’s actions?

The EU has called for a unified response from developing and Group of 20 countries to pressure Russia to honor the previous agreement and stop targeting Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure.

Q: What is the concern regarding Russia’s strategic grain export approach?

There is concern that Russia’s use of cheap grain shipments is a cynical policy aimed at creating new dependencies and exacerbating global food insecurity.