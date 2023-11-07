European Authorities Raise Concerns Over X’s Compliance With Content Moderation Laws

European officials have expressed concerns about X, the company formerly known as Twitter, for hosting misinformation and illegal content related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Thierry Breton, a top European commissioner, sent a letter to X owner Elon Musk, stating that the company’s handling of the situation has raised doubts about its compliance with Europe’s Digital Services Act (DSA). Under the DSA, platforms like X could face significant fines if they are found to be in violation of content moderation obligations.

The letter draws attention to the potential legal consequences for X in light of the proliferation of false claims surrounding the war. From fake White House press releases to out-of-context videos, much of this problematic content can be attributed to changes in X’s policies made under Musk’s supervision. Breton specifically notes X’s recent modification to its Public Interest Policy, which made it easier for accounts to qualify for newsworthiness exceptions, disregarding the previous follower threshold of 100,000.

According to the DSA, platforms are required to act swiftly when identified content violates European laws. Breton warns that X may not be meeting this requirement, citing reports of potentially illegal content circulating on the platform despite flags from relevant authorities.

While Musk argues that X follows an open-source and transparent policy, Breton stresses the need for X to address the reports on fake content and glorification of violence. The European Union is committed to enforcing DSA compliance rigorously, and penalties may be imposed if X is found to be non-compliant.

As misinformation continues to spread on X, various false narratives have emerged surrounding the conflict. For example, a fake video resembling a BBC News report claimed that Bellingcat had evidence of Ukraine smuggling weapons to Hamas. Bellingcat founder Elliot Higgins labeled the video “100% fake,” emphasizing the importance of receiving news from trusted sources.

Critics have raised concerns about X’s content moderation practices since Musk took over. Large reductions in the content moderation and policy teams have garnered backlash from civil society groups, as they fear increased levels of misinformation and hate speech. Additionally, Musk’s decision to replace traditional verification badges with a paid system has undermined user trust and the ability to differentiate between genuine and fake accounts.

In conclusion, European authorities are highlighting X’s potential legal exposure and urging the company to demonstrate compliance with content moderation laws in order to tackle misinformation effectively on its platform.