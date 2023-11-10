EU Raises Concerns About “Disinformation” on X Following Hamas Attack

The European Union (EU) has issued a warning to Elon Musk, raising concerns about the spread of “disinformation” on X in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel. The EU’s industry chief, Thierry Breton, expressed his disappointment that “violent and terrorist content” had not been promptly removed from the platform as required by EU law.

While Mr. Musk acknowledged that his company had taken action by removing newly-created Hamas-affiliated accounts, he requested a specific list of alleged violations from the EU. However, Mr. Breton did not specify the disinformation he was referring to in his letter, but he highlighted the prevalence of “fake and manipulated images and facts” on the social media platform.

In his letter addressed to Mr. Musk, Mr. Breton urged urgent action to ensure the effectiveness of X’s systems in tackling the dissemination of disinformation during crisis situations. He also called for a detailed report on the measures taken to address the issue.

It is important to note that the EU’s communication follows the recent attack by Hamas on Israel, resulting in the loss of many lives and the capture of numerous hostages. In response, Israel has launched multiple missile strikes on Gaza, leading to a significant loss of life.

The EU’s enforcement of safety laws is increasingly impacting major technology companies. The EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into effect in August, aims to protect users of large tech platforms like X. Under the DSA, companies are required to assess and report potential risks, as well as implement measures to address them. Failure to comply with the DSA can result in substantial fines or even service suspension.

Regarding X’s policies, Mr. Musk emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency and open access to information. He requested a detailed list of the alleged violations on the platform to allow the public to assess and understand the situation.

As big tech platforms face increased regulatory scrutiny, it is crucial for them to prioritize the removal of disinformation and the promotion of responsible content. The EU’s efforts to hold tech companies accountable for potential risks and violations are part of a broader push to ensure the safety and integrity of digital platforms.

