New EU Regulations on Disinformation: Twitter and Facebook Top List of Offenders

The European Union (EU) has recently issued a warning to technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, urging him to comply with strict new laws combatting fake news and Russian propaganda. These laws were put in place after a report revealed that Twitter (previously known as X) has the highest ratio of disinformation posts among all major social media platforms. Facebook, the second worst offender, was also mentioned in the report as having a significant amount of disinformation content.

In an effort to address this concerning issue, the EU introduced the Digital Services Act (DSA) in August, which identifies and prohibits certain types of posts considered illegal in the EU. While Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Microsoft have all signed up for the EU’s code of practice, Twitter opted out. However, Twitter is still obligated to comply with the new laws or face a ban across the EU.

European Commissioner Věra Jourová, responsible for implementing the anti-disinformation code, emphasized that leaving the code of practice does not exempt Twitter from its obligations under the law. The EU will closely monitor Twitter’s actions to ensure compliance. Jourová stated, “My message for Twitter/X is that you have to comply. We will be watching what you do.”

The comprehensive 200-page report reflects the efforts made by major online platforms, such as Facebook and Microsoft, to tackle Russian propaganda, hate speech, and other forms of disinformation. It exposes the ruthless tactics employed by the Russian state to pollute the information space with distorted truths and lies, aiming to undermine democracy. Jourová urged platforms to be more vigilant, especially with critical upcoming elections in Slovakia and Poland.

The report highlights the actions taken by various platforms to combat the spread of disinformation. Microsoft, for instance, prevented the creation of 6.7 million fake accounts and removed 24,000 pieces of fake content. Google’s subsidiary, YouTube, shut down more than 400 channels associated with Russian-state sponsored influence operations. TikTok eliminated nearly 6 million fake accounts and over 400 unverifiable advertisements.

LinkedIn’s owner, Microsoft, actively participated in the EU code of practice and took measures to eradicate fake accounts and disinformation. Google also removed ads from numerous sites linked to state-funded propaganda and rejected a significant number of political advertisers that failed identity verification processes. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, expanded its fact-checking efforts, partnering with 26 organizations covering 22 different languages across the EU.

The EU’s concern about ongoing Russian propaganda is particularly notable ahead of key elections in Slovakia and Poland. The EU warns that large social media platforms must address this risk, as Russian disinformation remains prevalent across their networks. The report not only pinpointed the war in Ukraine as a frequent topic for propaganda but also highlighted instances of hate speech related to migration, LGBTQ+ communities, and the climate crisis.

By shedding light on the extent of disinformation, the EU aims to empower consumers to recognize and reject falsehoods. The report noted that 37% of users refrained from sharing content after being notified of its inauthentic or misleading nature, indicating a growing awareness among consumers. The EU considers this reaction an encouraging sign that individuals value authentic information and are aware of the dangers posed by disinformation.

As the battle against disinformation continues, the EU urges all major platforms to remain vigilant, particularly during elections and other critical events. The EU stresses the importance of countering Russian propaganda, stating that it is a multimillion-euro weapon of mass manipulation that targets both Russians and Europeans. Protecting democracy and addressing the risks of disinformation requires consistent efforts from the largest social media platforms.

