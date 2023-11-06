Poland Issues 500,000 Visas Amid Bribery Scandal

In response to reports of bribery within Poland’s consulates, European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson sent a list of questions to the country’s Foreign Ministry. The Polish government quickly responded, but according to Johansson’s spokeswoman, the answer was not sufficient. Polish Undersecretary of State Pawel Jablonski denied all allegations of bribery in a letter, claiming that the media and opposition were exaggerating the issue ahead of parliamentary elections.

However, the Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed that an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Agency had uncovered 268 cases of consular officials accepting bribes. One deputy foreign minister has been dismissed, and seven individuals have been arrested for questioning. During the investigation period, Poland issued a total of 500,000 Type D Schengen visas, which are valid for longer stays and working in Poland. These visas were mainly granted to individuals from Ukraine and Belarus.

The number of issued national visas seems high compared to figures previously reported by Polish media and the opposition. Germany, for example, issued approximately 640,000 Type D Schengen visas in 2021 and 2022 combined. The European Commission has requested further clarification from Poland, particularly regarding the number of visas issued and consulates involved.

The scandal has significant implications for Poland’s upcoming elections, with the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) and the opposition Civic Platform, led by former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, heavily involved in the campaign. Civic Platform accuses the government of issuing visas in exchange for bribes while hypocritically criticizing migration.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has also called for clarification from her Polish counterpart, citing an increase in migrants at the German-Polish border. While Faeser prefers conducting searches in neighboring countries rather than introducing border controls within the Schengen zone, she has not ruled out the possibility. Additional police officers have been assigned to random searches, although it remains unclear if there is a connection to Poland’s visa practices.

As the investigation continues, Poland’s Foreign Ministry has terminated contracts with consulting and visa brokerage firms, and the head of the ministry’s legal department has been dismissed. The issue of bribery and visa fraud will undoubtedly have long-lasting consequences for Poland’s immigration policies and diplomatic relations with other countries in the Schengen area.