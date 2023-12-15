The EU’s Commitment to Supporting Ukraine Despite Hungary’s Opposition

The European Union (EU) has affirmed its commitment to providing a €50 billion aid package to Ukraine in order to assist its war-torn economy, despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s refusal to support the measure. While the agreement technically requires the unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states, leaders have indicated that they are willing to work around Orbán to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary funds.

Several European leaders have suggested that the remaining 26 member states could provide the funding on a bilateral basis if necessary. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar stated that some time and space during the Christmas period might help facilitate a resolution. This approach highlights the determination of EU leaders to support Ukraine regardless of opposition from Orbán.

However, Orbán is not the sole complicating factor in the decision to provide financial assistance to Ukraine. French and Italian leaders, Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni respectively, have also expressed concerns regarding the release of funds and have linked their support to additional funding for domestic priorities such as migration. These factors have contributed to the delay in reaching a final decision, with leaders expected to reconvene in January or February.

The delay caused by these complications has been viewed as a potential victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it may contribute to a sense of uncertainty within the EU and the United States. However, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte assures that the EU will find a way to overcome these challenges and fulfill its financial commitment to Ukraine. The deadlock in securing the aid package has been exploited by Russia, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggesting that both the EU and the US are experiencing difficulties in finding extra funds to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

Hungary’s opposition to providing aid to Ukraine is linked to its own concerns regarding the European Commission’s blocking of EU funds for Budapest due to rule-of-law violations. Orbán insists that these issues are directly connected and must be resolved simultaneously. While recent developments have partially addressed Hungary’s concerns, Orbán may need more time to reconsider his stance.

In response to the delay, Ukraine’s foreign ministry has expressed optimism about the opening of membership negotiations and believes that financial support from the EU will continue. However, in the event that Hungary refuses to back down, the European Commission is preparing an alternative solution to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary assistance.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains optimistic about reaching an agreement on a modernized EU budget, as well as financial aid for Ukraine, at the upcoming extraordinary EU leaders’ summit. He emphasizes that there are alternative ways to support Ukraine if Hungary continues to oppose the aid package.

In addition to Hungary’s objections, another challenge has been the bundling of Ukraine’s funding with decisions regarding the general EU budget. Some governments, primarily from northern Europe, initially threatened to block the budget top-up. However, they withdrew their objections after European Council President Charles Michel reduced the amount of fresh funding required. This compromise allowed for the swift resolution of this particular issue.

Overall, the EU remains determined to provide support to Ukraine, despite the challenges posed by Hungary’s opposition and other complications. The commitment to ensuring the financial stability and recovery of Ukraine’s economy highlights the unity and collective responsibility of EU member states in times of crisis.

