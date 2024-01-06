EU and US Concerned about Israel-Hamas Conflict Extending to Broader Region

In the midst of the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have expressed their apprehension about the situation evolving into a regional crisis. Both officials, who were separately visiting the Middle East, stressed the importance of preventing further escalation and urged for diplomatic efforts to establish lasting peace.

Borrell, speaking at a press conference in Beirut, emphasized the need to ensure that Lebanon does not become entangled in a regional conflict. He cautioned Israel, stating that no party would benefit from such a situation. Similarly, Blinken, during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, highlighted the necessity of preventing the conflict from spreading, securing the release of hostages, providing humanitarian assistance, and minimizing civilian casualties.

Borrell also expressed his agreement with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati to collaborate on de-escalation and long-term stability. Their discussion touched upon various issues including southern Lebanon, the Gaza war, and Syria. Borrell raised concerns about the escalating exchange of fire near the United Nations demarcation between Lebanon and Israel, known as the Blue Line.

The primary goal, as stated by Borrell, is to prevent regional escalation and actively pursue diplomatic initiatives that will pave the way for a just and lasting peace between Israel, Palestine, and the entire region. The fear that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spill over into neighboring countries has grown substantially, especially with the continuously rising death toll in the Gaza Strip, which currently stands at nearly 23,000. This toll is a result of Israel’s extensive military response to a Hamas massacre in early October, which claimed the lives of over 1,200 individuals and led to the hostage-taking of almost 250 others.

Furthermore, the situation has been exacerbated by the actions of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, who launched numerous rockets at Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri earlier this week. In addition, Houthi militants have intensified their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

FAQs

What is the Blue Line?

The Blue Line is the United Nations-demarcated border between Lebanon and Israel. It serves as a reference point to prevent border disputes and conflicts between the two countries.

Why are EU and US officials concerned about the conflict expanding?

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are concerned about the Israel-Hamas conflict expanding because it could potentially involve neighboring countries, leading to further instability and humanitarian crises in the region. They emphasize the importance of preventing regional escalation and promoting diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace.

What is the death toll in the Gaza Strip?

The death toll in the Gaza Strip currently stands at nearly 23,000. This number continues to rise due to the heavy military retaliation by Israel following a Hamas massacre in early October that resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people.