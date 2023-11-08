EU Urges Cooperation from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia on Ukrainian Grain Imports

Following the European Commission’s decision to end the ban on Ukrainian grain imports, the European Union (EU) has called on Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia to adopt a constructive approach. The EU wants these countries to reconsider their unilateral measures against grain imports from Ukraine. Instead, the EU encourages all member states to work collaboratively and find a solution that benefits everyone.

Ukraine, once a leading global grain exporter, suffered a decline in its export capacity after Russia’s invasion in 2022 disrupted trade through Black Sea ports. As a result, Ukrainian farmers have been relying on exporting their agricultural produce through neighboring countries. However, this influx of grains and oilseeds has negatively impacted local farmers in Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, leading to the implementation of bans on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

In an attempt to prevent individual countries from taking autonomous actions, the EU imposed its own ban on imports from Ukraine into neighboring countries. This ban has now expired, as Ukraine has pledged to strengthen export controls to ensure the proper and regulated flow of agricultural products.

However, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have decided to maintain their restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports despite the EU’s decision. This issue carries particular sensitivity in Poland, as the country approaches its upcoming elections in October. Farmers form a significant electorate for the ruling nationalist PiS party, amplifying the political implications of the grain import situation.

The European Commission spokesperson emphasized that the priority now is to enforce and optimize the new system announced. A meeting with representatives from all concerned EU countries is scheduled for Monday, providing an opportunity to engage in further discussions on the matter.

It is imperative for all parties involved to approach this issue with an open mind and a willingness to find a mutually beneficial resolution. Cooperation and compromise are essential to ensure the stability of the grain market and support the farmers in both Ukraine and neighboring countries.