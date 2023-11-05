Europe and China Navigate the Complexities of De-Risking and Trade Relations

The relationship between Europe and China has always been multifaceted, with trade being a key component. The recent probe into foreign direct investment (FDI) risks and the subsequent de-risking agenda has added a new layer of complexity to this dynamic. While some European officials are supportive of the probe and see de-risking as a rational concept, others are more cautious about potential risks to trade relations.

German Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, expressed his support for global competition and globalization, stating that he is against protectionism. However, some have likened his stance to that of Angela Merkel, his predecessor who sat on the political right. This divergence in opinion within the German government reflects the broader divisions in Europe regarding China’s perceived economic bullying.

The European Parliament is expected to approve the anti-coercion instrument, a powerful trade weapon aimed at countering China’s perceived economic coercion. This move highlights the growing concerns over China’s trade practices and the need for a unified approach among EU member states.

The EU’s scrutiny of China’s medical technology sector further demonstrates the cautious approach taken by European officials. Access to public procurement for European medical device firms remains a point of contention. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s trade chief, emphasized the need to improve access to this sector.

Marco Chirullo, the EU’s deputy head of trade relations with China, acknowledged the ongoing divisions among EU members but expressed confidence that consensus will eventually be reached. He highlighted the nuanced balance of navigating EU member states’ interests while maintaining a unified approach towards China.

Senior EU officials have made it clear during visits to China that the de-risking approach is not synonymous with decoupling from China. However, they stressed the importance of protecting national security and addressing situations where openness is abused.

As Europe grapples with the complexities of de-risking and trade relations with China, European businesses are calling for clarity and predictability. The solar, wind, and hi-tech battery industries have particularly expressed concern about competition from cheaper Chinese alternatives. With the added costs of the green transition and security considerations, businesses are questioning who will bear the burden.

Navigating the intricacies of de-risking while maintaining a strong trade relationship with China is a delicate balance for Europe. As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how EU member states will find a synthesis that addresses their concerns while upholding their economic interests.