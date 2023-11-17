EU Struggles to Meet Goal of Supplying Ukraine with Artillery Shells

The European Union’s plan to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells and missiles by March of next year is in jeopardy, according to the German defense minister, Boris Pistorius. Speaking before a meeting of EU defense ministers, Pistorius admitted that the target would not be reached, becoming the first senior European minister to publicly acknowledge this failure.

The decision to set this target was a response to Ukraine’s urgent and ongoing need for 155mm artillery shells, which have become a crucial weapon in its fight against Russia’s invasion. As the conflict between the two nations has escalated into a brutal war of attrition, Ukraine has been depleting its ammunition stockpile at a faster rate than the United States and NATO can produce it.

Earlier in the year, the EU agreed on a three-pronged approach to address this issue and boost supplies. The first track involved EU member states delivering artillery shells and missiles from their own stockpiles, which has resulted in over 300,000 units being provided to Ukraine. However, reaching the target of 1 million remains a challenge.

One of the immediate challenges is the export commitments of EU defense manufacturers outside the bloc. Approximately 40% of the production is being sent to third countries, rather than being allocated to Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, emphasized the importance of shifting this production towards supplying Ukraine as a priority.

While EU industry commissioner, Thierry Breton, expressed confidence that the target of producing more than a million rounds of ammunition annually could be met, it is now up to member states to place the necessary orders. However, EU sources have acknowledged strains in ammunition supply chains, although the bloc still has greater capacity compared to the United States.

The issue of boosting supplies also highlights a larger problem with the European defense industry. Many argue that it is designed to operate under peacetime conditions, not in a situation of large-scale war. This sentiment was echoed by the Swedish defense minister, Pål Jonson, who emphasized that increasing supplies will take time.

Despite these challenges, several countries within the EU have been supporting Ukraine militarily. The United States is the largest contributor of military support, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Norway. For example, the French government has spent €3.2 billion on military support for Ukraine, according to a parliamentary report.

In conclusion, the EU’s goal of supplying Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells and missiles by next March appears unlikely to be achieved. The challenges lie in the strained ammunition supply chains, the export commitments of EU defense manufacturers, and the need for the European defense industry to adapt to the demands of a large-scale war. However, member states remain committed to supporting Ukraine, and efforts will continue to meet its urgent needs.